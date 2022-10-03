The airport services company responds to complaints about the suspension of flights in Havana

The Cuban Airport and Airport Services Company (ECASA) reported in a statement about the flight delays and cancellations that were reported on Saturday at the José Martí International Airport in Havana.

Hundreds of Cubans were stranded at the airports in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Havana by the sudden cancellation of flights between the US and Cuba, as reported by journalist Mario J. Pentón in Twitter.

ECASA assured that on Saturday night all the country’s airports continued to operate and “the recovery phase continues after Hurricane Ian passed through the national territory.”

“On Saturday morning there was a impact on the technological systems that support the passenger check-in service, causing delays in the process by having to use alternative manual methods. Under these conditions, most of the planned flights were carried out, except for some operations that were canceled by decision of the airlines, “the company posted on Facebook.

Users on social networks reported cancellations of flights to and from the José Martí International Airport in Havana this Saturday.

On the Flightradar24 website, where departures and arrivals at different airports around the world are published, flight cancellations between Cuba and Florida, which generally operate through Terminal 2 of the José Martí Airport. Other terminals, including the domestic flight terminal, functioned normally.

All the affected flights are of the company American Airlineswhich last September was authorized by the Joe Biden government to make 13 new weekly departures from Miami to Cuba, although these flights should begin next December, according to the Department of Transportation.

“I returned from Havana today, at the airport there is no connection and my flight was the only one that left all morning and at noon they checked it by phone,” said a user named Sarduy.

For his part, a user identified as Raiko wrote that “Only American Airlines has canceled flights. and will reschedule them. The others maintain their flights to and from Cuba.”

On Facebook, user Rafael Alejandro said that the Havana airport was “paralyzed with canceled flights.”

Greisa Ferras, a Cuban who said she was waiting for a relative, asked on the same social network if anyone knew what was happening at the airport.

“Does anyone know what is happening at the airport that canceled the flights from Miami. They say there is no electricity on the Cuban track. Thank you,” Ferras wrote.