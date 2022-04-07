The AirTag 4 pack is priced out on Amazon

The AirTag reaches its historical minimum price with this Amazon offer in the pack of four units.

One of the cheapest and smallest devices from Apple is currently on sale at Amazon if you get the pack of 4. We talk about the AirTagsthe small locator device from Apple that reaches its historical minimum price if you take advantage of this 20% discount.

Apple sells the AirTags individually and in a 4-pack which saves us a bit of money per unit. However now we have this pack with four AirTag for only 95 euros, a very significant reduction compared to its official price of 119 euros. Cara AirTag stays at only 23.75 euros.

Know more: Pack of 4 AirTags

Apple AirTags may not seem like much, but they are really useful and offer us a lot for the little they cost. And right now you can take four AirTar at its historical minimum price and forget about losing your keys, backpack or wallet.

AirTag Specifications

It is the smallest device that Apple has manufactured, but not because it is small it stops being useful. is able to save the day and locate our belongings quickly thanks to the iPhone Search app. These are its official specifications:

Dimensions of an AirTag: circle with a diameter of 3.19 cm and a height of 0.8 cm.

Weight of an AirTag: 11 grams.

IP67 water resistance, capable of withstanding a maximum depth of 1 meter for 30 minutes.

Bluetooth for proximity location.

Apple U1 chip for ultra-wideband connection and Precision Search.

NFC contact for Lost Mode.

Accelerometer.

Speaker.

Replaceable CR2032 type battery that lasts for one year with daily use.

Quick connection with iPhone or iPad.

Locate your AirTag with the Find My app.

If you’re away, millions of Apple devices will detect the AirTag and send you its location.

There is no doubt that AirTags are a very interesting device for Apple users and they are now at their lowest price ever on Amazon. Is a good time to get them taking advantage of this great offer.

