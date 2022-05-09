The Alabama prisoner and the former jailer left few clues of their trail

Rewards offered for helping capture escaped prisoner and jailer 0:49

(CNN) — As the search continues for a missing former Alabama jailer and an inmate accused of murder, authorities don’t know where the two may have gone after the van they drove out of jail yielded little new information about the case.

The 2007 Ford SUV in which agents believe Vicky White, 56, and inmate Casey White, 38, were traveling during their escape from the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Alabama more than a week ago was in a Tennessee trailer lot, Sheriff Rick Singleton said Friday during a news conference.

“The car was cleaned,” the sheriff told CNN on Saturday. “There was nothing left in the vehicle. Apparently they took everything they had with them.”

The jailer, who is no longer an employee of the sheriff’s office, walked the inmate out of jail on the morning of April 29 and said she would take him to court for a mental health evaluation. She also said that she would seek medical attention for herself after leaving him because she was not feeling well.

The couple never made it to court or the medical center, sparking a manhunt that involved local and federal authorities.

The two are not related, but may have had a romantic relationship, Singleton noted.

“It’s been a tough week, a challenging week, a discouraging week,” Singleton told CNN on Saturday. “Ultimately, as sheriff, I am responsible for the jail, and this is on my shoulders.

“I want to see us put Casey White back behind bars, and I want Vicky White to be brought back so we can understand exactly what she was thinking,” Singleton added.

Although locating the van gave authorities an idea of ​​the direction the couple was headed, investigators are still trying to piece together their movements days after they left jail in a patrol car.

“Back to square one”

Surveillance video from the detention center showed the couple getting into a patrol car at the facility the morning of their disappearance, with Casey White handcuffed and chained, authorities said.

The squad car was later abandoned in the parking lot of a shopping center near the jail with Vicky White’s keys, radio and handcuffs inside. The couple then left in an orange Ford SUV that Vicky White had purchased and left in the same parking lot the night before, Singleton said.

On Friday, authorities said they located the truck, which had been sitting in a Tennessee towing lot for about a week. The truck was brought there after it was found abandoned in the woods and without any identifying information last Friday.

Authorities believe the SUV may have had mechanical problems, causing the sudden stop in that area.

They disclose details about the relationship between prisoner and escaped agent 2:57

The discovery means the couple drove about two hours north to Williamson County, Tennessee, after disappearing from jail in Florence, Alabama, Singleton explained during Friday’s news conference.

“Now we know where the car is, we know which way they went,” the sheriff said. “We’re trying to canvass the area for witnesses, also trying to investigate, see if there were any reported stolen vehicles in that area during that time.”

Investigators still don’t know if the couple stole another vehicle or hitchhiked with someone else, the sheriff said.

“We’re kind of back to square one,” he said. “After Friday afternoon, when they abandoned that car, which way they went from there, we don’t know.”

The experience of the former jailer could make the search difficult

Vicky White’s experience in law enforcement has helped the couple escape capture, authorities believe.

“His knowledge of corrections and the procedures that we use here at the sheriff’s office definitely played to his advantage. I think this was a very well thought out plan,” Singleton said Friday during the news conference.

Vicky White had filed her retirement papers before she disappeared, and the day of the escape was going to be her last day on the job.

He now has an active warrant for his arrest for allegedly allowing or facilitating flight in the first degree. She is no longer an employee of the sheriff’s office, the office said.

Investigators believe she had a large amount of money when she and the inmate disappeared and used aliases, including to purchase the vehicle, Singleton said. “I guess she probably got rid of those aliases and now she probably got some new identities,” she explained.

Additionally, the couple should be considered armed and dangerous and may have an AR-15 rifle, handguns and a shotgun, the US Marshals Service warned.

Before escaping, Casey White was serving 75 years for a series of crimes in 2015, including a home invasion, carjacking and a police pursuit, according to the US Marshals Service. He also faces two counts of capital murder for the stabbing death of Connie Ridgeway, 59, in 2015, the service said.

The US Marshals Service has offered up to $10,000 for information leading to the prisoner’s arrest and up to $5,000 for the former jailer. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey also offered an additional $5,000 reward each for information leading to the couple’s arrest.

CNN’s Ryan Young, Jaide Timm-Garcia, Paradise Afshar, Nadia Romero and Christina Maxouris contributed to this report.