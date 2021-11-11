Dysphagia indicates, in the medical field, the difficulty in swallowing food, both liquid and solid.

The triggering causes would be, first of all, of a gastroenteric nature and associated with pathologies such as esophagitis, pharyngitis and laryngitis, gastroesophageal reflux, tracheitis, gastritis and hiatal hernia.

To these are added tumors of the stomach, thyroid, esophagus and larynx.

Other causes, on the other hand, would be associated with some severe neurological diseases. Among these we find: stroke, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, ALS, cerebral vasculopathies and myasthenia gravis.

Then there are bronchitis, cystic fibrosis, botulism, polio and mumps.

Dysphagia, moreover, would seem to be a problem destined to increase, because it would involve more and more elderly people.

Furthermore, this serious difficulty, which can actually impair the ability to swallow a bite, would not always be easy to diagnose.

Here, then, in this article we will find out how to notice dysphagia and recognize it thanks to what would be the revealing spies of its presence.

The alarm bell of dysphagia could be one of these symptoms that we sometimes ignore

As underlined by an authoritative publication of the Veronesi Foundation, dysphagia would sometimes be an insidious problem.

In fact, it would not always manifest itself with an obvious difficulty in swallowing food, which could easily lead the doctor to identify it.

To this very visible and clear symptom, experts would associate three other specific ones.

These would be:

the feeling of having a foreign body stuck in the throat;

coughing while eating daily meals;

the voice that alters becoming hoarse or clammy.

Here, then, the alarm bell of dysphagia could be one of these symptoms that we sometimes ignore. Now that we know them, however, we can be more careful and go to our trusted doctor if we have any small doubts.

Treatment of dysphagia

Experts would recommend involving a diverse team made up of:

an experienced doctor who deals with dysphagia in association with the cause that triggered it;

a speech therapist to recover our ability to swallow;

a dietician.

Once again, the right diet and food would come to the rescue.

In fact, in a previous article, we saw the simple recipe for this seasonal delicacy mine of vitamin K. Or, what is the very simple autumn side dish that few prepare and that could help us keep blood sugar and cholesterol at bay.

And in case of dysphagia? Let’s see some important tips to put into practice every day.

The diet

This is a very important aspect, especially to avoid the risk of dehydration and excessive weight loss.

First, we should avoid foods that can easily crumble, such as bread sticks or biscuits, and foods that are too sticky such as spreadable cheeses.

Furthermore, in the event of a problem with solid foods, soft, creamy and homogeneous textures should be preferred. So, avoid, for example, milk with cereals, rice or chopped fruit.

For liquid foods, on the other hand, you could add thickening powder and make them more compact.

Finally, we should remember to:

eat seated and upright;

eating slowly and taking small bites;

keep your mouth clean.

