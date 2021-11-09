Our children are more and more awake and always manage to amaze us with intelligent questions. One of these concerns diabetes and, either because they read on social media or because they study at school, they could ask us the classic question. “Is it true that I notice that I have diabetes if I go to pee often?”. Correct answer, even according to science, but it is not the only characteristic symptom. The alarm bell of the onset of diabetes not only in thirst but also in this unexpected daily difficulty. Let’s see it together with our experts but with the approval of scientific medical texts.

1 out of 10 Italians would suffer from diabetes

According to official statistics, about 1 in 10 Italians suffer from diabetes. The vast majority would have type 2 diabetes, while a minority would have so-called insulin-dependent diabetes. Also called 1. Diabetes must not be joked at all, because as doctors remember, it is a fairly complex disease. Disease that can also lead to the death of the patient. And despite the efforts of medical researchers and scientific discoveries, deaths caused by diabetes do not tend to decline. Too many over 50s are wrong to never take this food ally of the heart and enemy of diabetes as suggested in this study.

The alarm bell of the onset of diabetes not only in thirst but also in this unexpected daily difficulty

As the article of the Umberto Veronesi Foundation that we attach argues, diabetes is also on the rise among the youngest. A balanced diet and constant sporting activity are two valid aids to allow us to prevent this disease. Attention that generally, there are mainly 3 symptoms that lead us to think we have diabetes:

always be thirsty;

continually feeling the need to pee;

weight loss and loss, despite eating without giving up anything.

But as doctors remember, there is also a lesser known alarm bell, but which is part of our senses. In fact, we may discover that we suffer from diabetes if we are no longer able to focus colors and images well.

How come technically the pathology would lead us to see less

The question to our readers could therefore spontaneously arise: why does diabetes technically affect vision? It happens that the lens undergoes an alteration due to too high levels of glycaemia. The so-called “intraocular fluid” is also involved, which we could define as the corrector of our sight. A bit like when we look through binoculars and adjust the view until it is optimal. As doctors always advise, in order to try to counteract this alteration of vision, it will be necessary to act immediately on the lowering of glucose levels in our blood. And for further knowledge and curiosities, we invite you to read the in-depth study.

Deepening

Lower blood sugar without medicine but with only 1 exceptional trick that few people know