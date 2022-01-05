the “alarm bell” to distinguish it from the flu











There Omicron variant is keeping the whole world apprehensive, including Italy, where the number of Covid cases has skyrocketed for a few days. Never before, therefore, is it important to know the symptoms of this variant of the coronavirus and how to distinguish this particular disease from a simple cold or the flu.

Symptoms of the Omicron variant

Francesco Menichetti, Professor of Infectious Diseases of the University of Pisa and Director of Infectious Diseases of the Pisan hospital, spoke on ‘Il Messaggero’ to clarify the symptoms of the Omicron variant.

These are his words: “The general symptoms caused by the Omicron variant are characterized by malaise, quite intense headache, not very high fever and a sense of exhaustion. Then there are local symptoms, affecting the upper respiratory tract, ie colds and sore throats, the latter rather typical. Then there may also be a cough “.

Symptoms of the flu

Menichetti himself then listed the symptoms of the flu: “The flu usually gives a higher fever, intense arthromyalgia, that is joint and muscle pain, and then bed rest. The exhaustion is in fact such that the patient generally has to stay in bed ”.

How to distinguish Omicron and influenza: the wake-up call

To distinguish the Omicron variant from the flu, it is possible to pay attention to a precise “alarm bell”.



Francesco Menichetti explained: “Usually, in the flu there is no sore throat. One can speak of flu syndrome only if there are respiratory symptoms. I repeat, therefore, that coughs and colds must occur. The Omicron, on the other hand, is a flu-like form with some peculiarities, such as headache, which however is also common to the flu. The sore throat, on the other hand, it is the most peculiar symptom. Then the fever, usually not high “.

Regarding the swabs, the expert said: “We are in a phase of strong diffusion of the Micron compared to a flu, which is circulating but is largely in the minority. Confirmation of the molecular is not required if a symptomat has a positive antigenic swab. In the presence of symptoms, even if mild, one should not come into contact with other subjects “.

The clarification of Menichetti: “Let’s not forget, however, that of the nearly 900 thousand infected today in isolation, the good half will be due to the Delta variant, which still represents an important reservoir”.



