The alarm cry of the CISL Medici: “In Trentino the territorial emergency, there are only 300 of us and many are retirees back in service” – Salute e Benessere

TRENTO. The new year opens under the banner of the emergency, which has now lasted for two years: “As Cisl Medici, we ask for maximum attention to the very delicate situation in which our general practitioners are working in Trentino. There was talk of integrated groups with secretaries compensated: none of this is happening “.

“APSS does not respond to the request of general practitioners to immediately activate the groups and the filter with the public becomes problematic for us. For activation, APSS had decided to send us a form to sign: we discovered that in the form, incorrectly, the general practitioners were forced to work even on Saturdays! Now they tell us that they need six months to send us another one “is the outburst of Dr. Nicola Paoli, secretary of the CISL Medici trade union in Trentino.

“There was talk of giving free surgeries to family doctors. None of this. The Province can decide on a case-by-case basis and many Municipalities do not respond to this request. Especially in the Municipality of Trento, it is completely ignored by the Municipality, making the doctors who work there pay, even for 2022, for the secondary district clinics in addition to the main one. The result is that in the coming days some circumscriptions, for example, will only work with one in four doctors with a population four times greater, having to close the second and third clinics due to the huge expenses ».

The territory, the heart of local medical assistance, thus risks being left unguarded in this tragic pandemic moment. Paoli explains: «Of 43 places available on November 17, 2021, which is paired with the previous one in March 2021, only a handful of doctors responded And 45,000 citizens will remain unattended between now and Easter 2022, while in Bezzecca the district deprives the population of choosing who gives the unlimited availability to take charge of that supernumerary population.

In Denno, for example, only one doctor will be active in a month, having rejected all the others; and shortly thereafter, many Trentino constituencies will remain without a doctor at the end of January, but many valleys are no better off.

Many of our colleagues are leaving, stressed by two years of relentless work, poorly paid and with all the expenses at our expense, asking for early retirement or getting sick, and nobody comes to Trentino to be told by the Municipality of Trento that they have to pay for a secondary clinic, open only to stay close to non self-sufficient people and in difficulty!

Our practices have become ICUs of the first wave.Our doctors are undergoing a burn-out, with APSS that it has deprived us, in many territories, even of the Usca, who went in our place, by law, to the homes of infected patients.

From the Valsugana to the Rotaliana news arrives in this sense from our doctors. We are not supported at the moment neither by the Primary Care Department nor by the Prevention Department, evidently overloaded, and very few personnel; and we will not be able for long to withstand the devastating impact of the Omicron variant in Trentino too, which will not lead to a large number of hospitalizations but which will inevitably fall on the care management of the family doctor “.

“There are thousands of thousands – says Paoli – the certifications of quarantine, isolation, telephone consultations and text messages that daily reach individual general practitioners from enraged citizens, because they do not instantly receive the protocol number for the INPS disease certificate, or there are phones overloaded with calls and they also expect Saturdays, Sundays, at night: the truth is that all this chaos is added to the incessant visits we have in our clinics, to the tampons and the anticovid-19 vaccines that the Trentino general practitioners are also doing and not just doing.

Which in turn have to be vaccinated and also work with post-vaccination symptoms due to lack of alternates. In many cases the pensioners over 70, our colleagues, have been called to continue working due to the lack of young people who refuse such burdensome, dangerous jobs, where verbal or physical threats to us are on the agenda by those who do not abide by the rules to which we are first forced.

Holding this shock wave, in less than 300 doctors, is no longer possible. The lower clinical severity, inexorably, determines a load that is impossible to bear in the twelve hours we dedicate to them every day. They fear the revolution proposed by the new national law which will provide only 38 hours per week for each doctor, and which the Province of Trento itself will have to undergo, unthinkable with the current workload of our doctors.

We are talking about thousands of people affected or who have Covid and we are told by the Districts that there are no longer Usca, foreseen by law for the home management of patients affected by Covid, in our mandatory replacement.

The numbers are increasing exponentially and we are led to think that in the coming weeks the situation will only become even more risky and unmanageable on our part. all; and models of relationship and direct communication between APSS and general practitioners, still completely absent “.

“It is necessary – concludes Paoli – to immediately provide the means to activate integrated groups, pay our study staff, unilaterally take charge of the isolation and quarantine certifications and related INPS registered certificates. They, APSS, are responsible for the quarantine and isolations; to them goes the request of our doctors to immediately certify to us or our patients the isolation and quarantine “.

Currently several days also pass between sending to patients and notifying our doctors, with constant insults and letters of protest from citizens against their doctors who are not at fault. If this continues, the family doctors, at least two thirds of the 300, will definitively abdicate and the territorial assistance system will go into chaos, run only by tamponade pharmacists and community nurses “.