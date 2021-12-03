The alarm from Greta Beccaglia, the TV journalist harassed live: “They insult me ​​and threaten me”

LAWN. “In these hours I’m receiving very sad messages, swear words and even threats. I didn’t do anything wrong, I just reported what everyone saw, I was normally working. And now I want to go back to normal”. So the journalist from Prato Greta Beccaglia, harassed live outside the Castellani stadium after the Empoli-Fiorentina match, on the sidelines of a press conference organized in Florence by the Order of Journalists. “I denounced the fact – he said – Then justice will take its course. I want to be remembered as the girl who, if one day she reaches her work goal (Beccaglia in fact does not yet have a journalist’s card, ed), he will have reached him for his professionalism and not for what happened to me “.

Beccaglia then commented on the return of the conductor on TV Giorgio Micheletti, who suffered criticism for handling the situation live: “For me he is a working father – he said – He tried to defend me, then maybe he could have got the wrong word. The video that went viral lasts 20 seconds, but in reality that uncut lasts several minutes “.

The president of Lega Serie B, Mauro Balata, will deliver this evening to Greta Beccaglia the red-branded championship ball, used by the 20 Serie B teams last weekend as a symbol to raise awareness of the fight against violence against women. The gesture will take place at the Curi stadium in the interval between the advance of the sixteenth matchday, Perugia-Vicenza, according to Lega B, “a sign of civility, respect, welcome towards those who have suffered violence within a football context and who own from football he must receive a certificate of solidarity “.