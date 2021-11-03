The alarm goes off at Ikea: evacuated over a thousand people

The alarm went off at the store Ikea of Corsico, municipality of the metropolitan city of Milan, due to the detected presence of a particularly irritating substance in the air.

According to reports from the firefighters of the provincial command of Milan to the main press agencies, they would have been promptly evacuate about a thousand people from the building, who received immediate medical assistance on the spot. The first requests for help from those present arrived at the station at 13:07 today, Wednesday 3 November.

In via Concept Marchesi 4, the headquarters of the Ikea sales point, four 118 ambulances rushed, sent directly from the operations center of the regional emergency emergency company. Arriving on the spot in yellow code, the medical personnel on board the vehicles provided first aid to the individuals who left the building. At the moment, however, none of the patients would have exhibited any particularly worrying symptoms of intoxication.

The firefighters of the provincial command of Milan intervened with the Darwin team and with two Nbcr vehicles (nuclear, biological, chemical and radiological), with the aim of evacuating the building as a precaution and avoiding more serious consequences for the present. No news on the substance that triggered the alarm at the Swedish giant’s store, although it is hypothesized that it may be a simple pepper spray. The investigations to fully reconstruct the dynamics of the story are entrusted to carabinieri of the Corsico company command.