the alarm of family doctors

“While everyone is looking at the hospitals and the occupancy rates of the intensive care units and the places in the ordinary wards, the territory, which is the heart of healthcare, is in danger of skipping. Our studies are like intensive care in the first wave ». The family doctors of the FIMMG have raised the alarm on the now concrete risk that general medicine studies will burn-out due to the spread of the Omicron variant. The Campania section of the Italian Federation of General Practitioners asks for attention on a problem that in these days is likely to go unnoticed, but which could explode in all its drama in the coming weeks. “Without any support from the Districts and the Prevention Departments, which are also evidently overloaded – says Luigi Sparano (Fimmg) – we will not be able to withstand the impact of the Omicron variant for a long time, which does not lead to a high number hospitalizations, but which instead falls entirely on the care management of the family doctor ». Between positivity, quarantines, home therapies and telephone consultations, there are hundreds of requests that arrive every day to individual general practitioners, requests for assistance that are added to those in presence in the studies. «Holding this shock wave – explains Corrado Calamaro (Fimmg) – is not possible. The lower severity of Covid patients translates into a burden that is impossible to bear, also because the general practitioner is also entrusted with all the bureaucracy related to the management of the disease “. Understandably, those who get sick with Covid fear that their situation may worsen, and require enormous attention from their family doctor. For their part, general practitioners are answering all calls, reassuring their patients by monitoring their conditions. An enormous effort that would never be possible in a context of dependence, because it goes far beyond the canonical working hours, and yet another acknowledgment of the limits of systems that do not find in the trust relationship the timely and convincing response to the requests of the clients. “We speak – concludes Sparano – of thousands of people who have Covid or who have flu symptoms. Numbers that increase exponentially and lead us to believe that in the coming weeks the situation may risk becoming unmanageable, immediate decisions are needed on vaccination obligations, stricter limitations on gatherings and effective and efficient models of relationship and direct communication between doctors of general medicine and public health systems that are responsible for quarantines and isolations, as well as access to molecular swabs in the public ”. From the FIMMG there is also an invitation to everyone to look carefully at the new rules defined by the Government which provide, among other things, that a possible quarantine does not apply to subjects with a dose booster (if symptomatic on day 5 they must swab unsanitary). While if you have the double dose later, after 4 months from inoculation, only 5 days of quarantine and return with an antigenic or molecular buffer and no quarantine within 4 months. The “old” quarantine rules, in short, remain valid only for citizens who have chosen not to be vaccinated.

Assistance at risk

