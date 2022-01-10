The alarm of the ABI: “Companies at risk”

Small banks and micro-enterprises are at greater risk, as they could pay a decidedly high price for the expiry of the moratoriums granted when the Covid-19 pandemic began. The Italian Banking Association (Abi) which highlighted that there are between 25 and 27 billion euros of loans to repay and companies are not in a position to do so, also because we are in full Coronavirus emergency and the actual recovery never happened. For some time now, the request to the government by the credit institutions, also in difficulty, to guarantee the extension of the guarantees on the moratoriums, which expired last December 31, but the council of ministers, at least up to now, seems to be distracted by other issues under discussion in recent weeks.

The fear of businesses and banks is that the deadline is now out of date, given that on January 24, voting begins for the election of the President of the Republic and Parliament will suspend other activities. A further tile, as reported by the newspaper the print, could be represented by a possible election as head of state of the current prime minister Mario Draghi. This hypothesis would end up further lengthening the times, as it would lead to the government crisis and at that point the slowdown would be inevitable and of variable duration. That’s why, as already anticipated by ilgionale.it, the ABI wrote a heartfelt letter to President Draghi and to Bank of Italy.

The fact that the alarm bell of the Italian Banking Association has been picked up, up to now, only by the Deputy Minister of Economy Laura Castelli is not a positive sign. The government exponent, in any case, has made it known that he will work to extend the moratoriums through an amendment in the Milleproroghe currently under consideration by Parliament. A weak signal that does not reassure companies and credit institutions. Without the financial support and the concessions on loans, the first to fall will be the smaller companies, which were already in trouble in the period prior to Covid-19.

The road taken by the government does not make entrepreneurs smile, who will no longer receive free aid. From next April, it will be possible to obtain the necessary guarantees to survive only by paying a commission to Fund and since the beginning of January the coverage on loans up to 30 thousand euros has gone from 90 to 80%. Too little for banks that anticipate the closure of several businesses. For the ABI, the same support should continue to be provided as in the first phase of the pandemic; only in this way can the bankruptcies of many companies in serious economic difficulty be avoided.