The alarm of the Trentino health workers: ” Dramatic increase in people with mental disorders ”. Orders: “ Lack of prospects, many operators decide to leave their jobs ”

TRENTO. The exponential growth of people who show even strong mental disordersfound at all levels of our society and the dramatic increase in the number of suicides or suicide attempts. These are just some of the warnings contained in the letter that the Trentino healthcare world has decided to deliver in the past few hours to the archbishop of Trento and that photographs a very worrying situation both within the world of professionals who work in healthcare every day both as regards the general situation of the Trentino community.

A letter that aims to underline the tragedy that the doctors have faced in these two years even accompanying hundreds of patients to death and the grave concern due to the finding of a very low motivational level among doctors, nurses and other health and social professionals in general. Situations that “lead too many of them even to change profession” is explained in the text of the document.

The meeting saw Monsignor Tisi conversing with Marco IoppiPresident of the Order of Doctors and Dentists, Daniel Pedrottipresident of the Order of Nursing Professions, Davide CappellettiVice President of the Order of Pharmacists, Serena Mignopresident of the Order of Midwives, Monica Fontanari President of the Order of Medical Radiology Technicians and Technical Health Professions, Roberta Bommassar, president of the Order of Psychologists, Giuseppe Pallantemember of the Board of Directors of the Order of Veterinarians e Angela Rosignolipresident of the Regional Order of Social Workers.

“I was able to meet – comments the Archbishop – an enormous heritage of humanity: from those in the ward to those who are more behind the scenes of our health care, passion and competence emerge, together with the awareness that the profession is a mission but emerges – note Don Lauro – also a great psychological burden that often becomes fatigue, discomfort and inevitably produces discouragement ”.

Here is the full text of the letter

First of all, we want to highlight a huge strength of health and social professionals and operators at all levels: especially in the hardest period of the first lockdown, in the spring of 2020, many doctors, nurses and other health professionals have been able to accompany hundreds to death. of patients, transforming their profession into a humanitarian mission of the highest level. The conviction is that this splendid testimony of humanity has not yet been valued and recognized for what it really is and that it should therefore be resumed and indicated to public opinion as a heritage of indisputable value. The same applies to the material and above all psychological and moral support provided by all health professionals in the area, both in the clinics and in the pharmacies, who have continued to operate in the field, putting their own health at risk, without leaving the population alone. , especially the most fragile and defenseless one.

Furthermore, the serious concern due to the observation of a very low motivational level among doctors, nurses and other health and social professionals in general is noted and strongly re-launched: the great fatigue to which these women and men have been subjected for a long time. , to the detriment of their private and family life, and the very little attention with which their requests are taken into consideration induce too many of them even to change profession. The result of this loss of enthusiasm risks having repercussions on the lives of all citizens, since, if we do not intervene with determination and with clear choices of support, recognition and promotion, public health will be at the expense: simply because it will no longer be possible to adequately follow all patients, neither in the structures nor in private homes. Even the RSAs, which have paid a very high price in terms of human lives, need to be urgently rethought, so that they can rediscover that human and family dimension that they risk having lost, especially where these structures are decidedly too large.

The exponential growth of people who manifest even severe disorders of a psychic nature, found at all levels of our society, is highly worrying; the frequency with which the experience of loneliness and the fear associated with it recurs is alarming, and one of the most tragic consequences is the dramatic increase in the number of suicides or suicide attempts. The population needs to be aware of what is really happening in hospital wards, clinics, clinical facilities, homes for the elderly and in the local area. It is necessary to spread even more the knowledge of realities such as associations, listening points available to those who are in difficulty. It is necessary to create a network between health and social professionals to quickly and effectively intercept situations at “risk”. It is necessary to rethink the contribution of volunteering, irreplaceable but no longer replicable in the ways before the pandemic. A pact between citizens, institutions, health and social professionals, the Church, the school world, local administrations, so that the right to physical and psychological health is guaranteed which, as many signs give to think, is today dangerously put in crisis. A crisis that arises from afar, but which requires an active response that acts as a glue and that plays a propulsive role. A commitment that is as open and shared as possible, outside of pre-established schemes, capable of involving as many categories and subjects as possible in facing the new challenges of contemporary society “.

Order of Nursing Professions of the Province of Trento – President Dr. Daniel Pedrotti

Order of Physicians and Dentists of the Province of Trento – President Dr. Marco Ioppi

Order of Pharmacists of the Province of Trento – President Dr. Tiziana Dal Lago

Order of the Profession of Midwife of the Province of Trento – President Ost. Serena Migno

Order of Health Technicians of Medical Radiology and of the Technical Health Professions, of the Rehabilitation and Prevention of the Province of Trento – President Dr. Monica Fontanari

Order of Psychologists of the Province of the Province of Trento – President Dr. Roberta Bommassar

Order of Veterinary Doctors of the Province of Trento – President Dr. Marco Ghedina

Order of Social Workers of the Trentino-Alto Adige Region – President Dr. Angela Rosignoli