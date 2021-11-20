the alarm, what you must not buy – Libero Quotidiano





Everyday in Italy a food alarm is triggered, with 297 notifications sent to the European Union during 2020, of which only 56 (19 percent) concerned Italian products while 160 came from other European Union states (54 percent) and 81 from non-EU countries (27 percent) ). This is what emerges from the Coldiretti dossier on the “black list of the most dangerous foods“presented at the international forum of agriculture and food on the basis of the findings of the latest report of the European Rapid Alert System (Rasff). A system that records the food risk alarms verified due to chemical residues, mycotoxins, heavy metals, microbiological pollutants, dioxins o additives and dyes in the EU in 2020.





But what are the foods to avoid? Come on sesame seeds from India trendy for healthy salads low cost chicken meat from Poland, from Turkish fruits and vegetables to the Brazilian black pepper up to fruit and vegetables and ai dried figs from Turkey, these are the foods on the podium of the “black list” of the most dangerous products for health detected in the EU. The list, Coldiretti informs, also includes the peanuts from the USA and Argentina, i Turkish and Iranian pistachiosi and the French oysters. In general, at the top of the ranking of countries from which the most contaminated foods come are India, responsible for 12 per cent of food alarms triggered in Europe, Turkey with 10 per cent and Poland – again 10 per cent – but “Concerns – Coldiretti warns – also come from France (6%), Holland (6%) and China (6%)”.





“It must be ensured that imports of products from third countries respect the same social, health and environmental standards of Italian and European productions “, thunders the president of Coldiretti, Ettore Prandini. It is essential that the European Union guarantees the principle of reciprocity in commercial relations.



