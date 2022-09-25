The alarms go off for the state of health of Cara Delevingne

The photos of the actress and model after attending the Burning Man festival in the Nevada desert show her disheveled and exhausted

The state of health of the British actress, model and socialite Cara Delevingne is a matter of growing concern among her fans after her erratic behaviorcaught on camera at the Van Nuys airport, after having “spent a few days” partying at the burning man festival in the Nevada desert, United States.

In addition, that same day at night, he did not attend the presentation of his own collection with Karl Lagerfeld in New York, according to reports. Page Six.

Cara Delevingne was seen looking tired, disheveled and seemed unable to control her body movements after attending the aforementioned festival, although a person close to the model and actress said that “He hadn’t eaten much and hadn’t had time to shower.”informs exclusively the dailymail.com

Jay-Z’s private jet, in which Cara Delevingne was scheduled to fly, did not take off when she was seen behaving strangely and nervously upon arriving at the airport with some dirty socks with his companion dog.

After being inside the plane for 45 minutes, the actress from the acclaimed series Only Murders in the Building landed with his entourage and his dog Alfie. On the track, Delevingne was seen smoking several cigarettes while dropping the phone from her hands several times while making a call.

Finally, his luggage was put back in the car in which he arrived and left the airport.

The new and worrying images of Delevingne are known after some sources said that he spent days partying at Burning Man without eating or bathing.

Burning Man is a festival held for seven days each year in the temporary town of Black Rock, Nevada, in which its participants wear all that is necessary to survive since there is no trade or money. The only thing that is sold is ice and coffee, and there are no sponsors or advertisers.

The networks have been filled with messages about his mental health and speculation about the causes of his physical deterioration.