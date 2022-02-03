the Alberta Ferretti is even more chic

WORK IN PROGRESS – Elegance, refinement, exclusivity, luxury. These are the key ingredients that Lancia will have to dose with wisdom and taste to achieve the objectives of the ten-year industrial plan that will lead to a gradual expansion and progressive electrification of the range. Waiting for Lancia Ypsilon of the next generation (2024), of an unprecedented compact flagship with high wheels (2026) and of the return of the Delta (2028), at the Stellantis Design Studio in Mirafiori, where the shapes of the Italian cars of the group are born, the designers of the Lancia do not they wasted time, trying their hand at a exercise in style which is both a tribute to women and to the historical bond that unites the worlds of motors and fashion.

INSPIRED AND DEDICATED TO THE FEMALE UNIVERSE – The desire was to “dress” the Lancia Ypsilon with a unique and elegant dress, suitable for any occasion and, therefore, transversal in intercepting the taste of the female public, which – it should not be forgotten – represents more than 60% of the customers of the Turin city-car, the second best-selling car in Italy in 2021 after its cousin Fiat Panda. To add a touch of class to the Ypsilon and make it even more chic, the Lancia creatives turned to Alberta Ferrettione of the most famous and successful stylists in the world, a life spent designing clothes and accessories observing women in everyday life, to identify and enhance the infinite nuances of the female universe.

GOOD FIRST – “In the past I have been asked several times to collaborate on the interior design of yachts and cars, but I never said yes – he explains Alberta Ferretti -. With the team LaunchHowever, something different happened: they understood the way of understanding fashion, of living it, and so I was convinced that I could also transfer my feelings to the world of cars. The Lancia creatives showed me my reality through their eyes, they listened to me ”, continues the stylist, happy and curious to“ see Italian women at the wheel of a car I worked on ”.

THE IMPORTANCE OF COLOR – The Lancia and Ferretti ateliers concentrated above all on colors and materials, which are the most sensory part of the style. The great protagonist is the gray Alberta Ferretti, which the Italian designer created by drawing inspiration from her dresses more elegant than hers in a room set up especially for her in the Color & Trim department of the style center led by Jean-Pierre Ploué. Of women, in the vision shared by Madame Ferretti and Lancia, gray symbolizes pragmatism. It is a very trendy color, as white once was, and moreover, thanks to a special formulation of the paint, it changes in tone according to the light, giving the most sophisticated shades when the sun goes down. The other great virtue found in elegant and dreamy women which has always inspired the Ferretti style is romanticism: to represent it, in some interior details such as the frames of the air conditioning vents and the gear knob, the inserts on the front seats and on the rear sofa, the spokes on the steering wheel and the handles, is a delicate rose gold. Soft and refined, it creates a perfect chromatic balance alongside the iridescent gray of the bodywork and the black of the seats, made with fibers obtained from the recycling of waste from the cleaning of the seas and beaches.

“GREEN” WITH STYLE – The creative path that led to the birth of Lancia Ypsilon Alberta Ferretti, therefore, it is a journey into color that also enthusiastically explores the last frontiers of sustainability. A sign of the times, given the pace at which the ecological transition is galloping, but also “of the attention of our customers to the environment”, observes the CEO of Lancia, Luca Napolitano, who recalls how “from 2026 we will only produce electric cars”. Being “green” will obviously also be a priority for the other premium brands in the Stellantis galaxy, Alfa Romeo and DS, which together with Lancia will be called upon to strengthen the group’s offer in the luxury sector in Europe and around the world.