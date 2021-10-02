The Album, Katy Perry, Post Malone, J Balvin and other artists will be part of it

The compilation to celebrate 25 years of Pokémon will be released in the fall

The Pokémon brand, one of the most profitable in the world, will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year and the celebrations must be great. After the announcements of the remakes of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, due out at the end of the year, and of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, other news are planned, including a music album.

The album will be a compilation of 14 songs sung by 11 different artists, including J Balvin, Post Malone and Katy Perry and it will be called Pokémon 25: The Album. Katy Perry announced her partnership with Pokémon in January, posting a post on instagram and her song will likely be called Electricity, while Post Malone held a real concert to celebrate the anniversary.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Colombian singer J Balvin also talked about the project saying, among other things, that his song isn’t over yet:

I can’t stop trying all the effects and sounds from the Pokémon TV series and video games. We will make a crazy song. Everyone must like it. It’s easy to make a Pokémon song that fans like, but we’re not closed in on our minds – we want everyone to dance with Pokémon.

We still don’t know who they will be the other 8 artists to be part of the compilation. Rolling Stone also confirmed that the songs will also have videos and that there will be exclusive merchandise. The album is scheduled for this fall.

Universal – the label that will promote the album – has confirmed that the only cover present is Only Wanna Be With You by Hootie & Blowfish, performed by Post Malone, while the rest will be unpublished. Katy Perry’s song is also far from over, but those who listened to the demo were thrilled.

Even the Pokémon Company has expressed itself about it, saying that they have carefully chosen who to involve in the project, looking for artists who made fun songs and gave off the feeling that the Pokémon brand gives. However, it does not seem that the songs will be used for projects such as video games, films or other events.

Are you curious to listen to these songs?

