The alchemist Juric who doesn’t always turn lead into gold …

This Taurus without the right mental approach and the quality contribution of the new ones risks returning to the dark meanders in which he ended up in the past two seasons

Setbacks like that of La Spezia lie within a process of renewal and “discovery” like the one that the Bull has been going through since Juric arrived. We would all like to believe that the coach is a sort of alchemist capable of synthesizing the philosopher’s stone and transforming lead into gold, but unfortunately this is not the case: he certainly managed to give a nice polish to the much lead he had in pink and he has made to shine in many cases almost like gold, but the match in Spezia shows that he still can’t do miracles.

Without Ansaldi, Pobega, Mandragora, Brekalo and with the bruised version of Praet on the pitch plus an appearance by Pjaca, the team actually played as if it had been catapulted back in time to the last championship. The La Spezia field is becoming a taboo field for Toro like the Castellani of Empoli, where we have not won since 1985 or the Rossoneri San Siro and the Franchi of Florence where we have not won even since the times of Pulici and Graziani, but it is not in the cabal that we must cling to give an explanation of Saturday’s defeat. Surely the team’s global approach to the match was less vigorous than usual and it lacked for large parts that ferocity and intensity that had characterized Juric’s Bull in (almost) all the other games played so far: a strange thing given the ability of the coach to keep everyone on track. The other aspect, however, is clearly linked to the interpreters who took the field at the Picco: Rincon and Baselli are not up to the Pobega of recent times, just as Zaza struggles to be a factor when he enters the field. On Verdi, then, I think there is not much more to add: 5 coaches in the last two and a half years have tried to make him perform at their best, but the boy, obviously, in addition to being overrated, must have some personal mental block if he fails. to return to having a barely decent return. The fact that a half-serve Praet was preferred speaks volumes about the feelings that the former Bologna and Empoli are transmitting to Juric. If one thing this defeat teaches us is that in January the squad will be reduced by some senators now clearly out of the project: Verdi, Zaza, Baselli, Rincon and Izzo are to be placed in some way, saving on their heavy salaries and agreeing to lose something. on their overrated badges. There is a need for fresh air and perhaps to conquer salvation (because this is clearly the goal, without having too many illusions …) in a serene way by growing some young people like Kone, Zima or the same good morning fresh from renewal, in order to have a broader base of potential starters ahead of next season.

Because, without putting the cart before the horse, next year without Pobega and admitting that it is essential to redeem Praet, Brekalo and (perhaps) Pjaca, it will be necessary to find resources to make the market in midfield by taking a very titular to support, alternating them Lukic (good if alongside someone good) and Mandragora (hoping that he recovers well from this umpteenth serious injury).

It is right not to make dramas after the stop with Spezia, but it is necessary to be clear that if this team does not have the right mental approach to the games and the right contribution of quality from the new ones, it risks returning to the dark meanders in which it had ended up in the last two. seasons. The break will help recover Pjaca and, albeit called up by Belgium, Praet, as well as making Belotti grow in shape, but when the championship resumes it will be necessary to score several points to get in a calm position in the standings and reduce the distance from the indispensable 40 as much as possible. points of salvation. Then, of course, some movement in January also in entry (because outgoing ones will be decisive) would help to remove more and more the toxins of the old seasons and to shape the rose adapting it to Juric’s style. Not to mention that the Africa Cup will deprive us of Singo and Aina for a long time and therefore also on the flanks a “future” graft, also counting the muscular fragility and Ansaldi’s identity card, would be welcome. It is called programming and it would not be up to the coach, or rather not only to him, but to the company: or do we think that the alchemist Juric can transform all the “lead” that is at the executive level into gold?

