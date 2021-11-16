the alert of the Ministry of Health goes off

A batch of contaminated pasta from mustard was recalled by the Ministry of Health but also a batch of Taleggio PDO. The reason is that for the first, mustard was detected during the checks without its presence being declared on the label. For the second the reason is the presence of listeria. Here then is the brand, the batch concerned, what to do and the expiry date.

The new notice from the Ministry of Health comes after that of organic wholemeal helicals, organic wholemeal farfalle and Selex organic fusilli. And again the organic wholemeal penne rigate, organic penne rigate, organic wholemeal spaghetti, Calamarata pasta from Gragnano Igp and pasta from Gragnano Igp spaghettoni always brand Selex.

Returning to the new recall, the Ministry of Health on 10 November draws attention to Consilia brand organic wholemeal penne rigate. They are produced by Sun Soc. Cons. Arl while the manufacturer’s name is Lucio Garofalo pasta factory Spa. The headquarters of the plant is in via dei Pastai, 42 in Gragnano (80054). In detail, we refer to the 500 gram pack whose expiration date is July 16, 2024. The production lot is number 1197 while the reason is that the presence of the mustard allergen. Mustard allergy sufferers who purchased the product are therefore advised not to consume it and to return it to the point of sale for a refund.

The second notice concerns the taleggio Dop brand Mauri marketed by Emilio Mauri Spa, production lot 2440010, brand IT 03 48 CE. The headquarters of the plant is via Provinciale, 11 in Pastauro (Lc) while the expiry date is 17-20 November 2021. The offending package is the 200 gram one while the reason for the recall is the presence from listeria.

