The Alfonso X El Sabio recruits medical talent in Catalonia

Pilar Saura Agel, specialist in Intensive Medicine and Health Management.

The rector of the Alfonso X the Wise UniversityIsabel Fernández, has communicated the appointment of Pilar Saura Agel as the new dean of the Faculty of Medicine of this private university center.

Saura Agel is a Doctor of Medicine from the Autonomous University of Barcelona and specialist in Medicine intensiveformed in the Parc Taulí.

He has professional experience in different hospitals. She has been Head of Service Intensive medicine on Althaia Xarxa Hospitaller, director of Emergencies at Parc Taulí and at the Fundació Sanitària Mollet; deputy medical director of Terrassa Mutual University Hospital; medical director of Granollers General Hospital and manager of Badalona Healthcare Servicesamong other assistance performances.

He has a master’s degree in Health Management from the Pompeu i Fabra University from Barcelona.

It has also developed research work for the pharmaceutical industry, in this case for Almiralland at the Administration level, he has held the Health Planning Directorate of the Generalitat of Catalunya.

She has been a professor of around thirty teaching courses, has participated in international congresses on Intensive Care Medicine and healthcare management and has participated in scientific publications in his specialty, an area in which he has also received numerous distinctions. He has also been a member of scientific associations, such as the Catalan Society of Intensive and Critical Medicine.

“This new responsibility is an opportunity for me to be able to capture in the university environment all the previous experience of my professional life, and put all this at the service of the students and university management. As far as theoretical, practical and even research training is concerned, I believe that my profile can reinforce the field applied to real environments”, she expressed after her appointment as dean of this private center.