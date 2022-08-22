the Algerian Belaïli in the standard team with Messi, Neymar and Mbappé in Ligue 1

Foot – Sparkling in the Stade Brestois 29 jersey on the third day of Ligue 1 Uber Eats, the Algerian international Youcef Belaïli is, unsurprisingly, part of the eleven type of “The Team” which brings together a host of stars, including Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappé.

The French championship returned to the screens on August 5. He has been holding the football planet in suspense ever since. It animates this beginning of the season, with as with each exercise, its share of surprises and twists. Something to delight his followers. Among them, the members of the famous daily French sports newspaper, The Teamwho have just granted a place to the Algerian left winger, Youcef Belailiin their eleven type.

Carried by its stars, the SB29 won a great victory this Sunday. It was as part of the third day of Ligue 1. With a score of 3 to 1 and an attacking festival, he undeniably won at the Raymond-Kopa stadium. This against the SCO of Angers. A quality service that he owes to a Belaïli of major events.

Incisive, inspired in the animation of the game and decisive passer, the 30-year-old striker has indeed left no respite to his opponents. This is a reality far from being exaggerated: the proof with the latest analysis of the daily The Team.

Laudator since the start of the 85th edition of Ligue 1, the latter thus had, yesterday, the confirmation that the native of Oran has all the qualities to win the status of a safe bet in the elite of French football. We invite you to discover more details on this subject in the rest of our edition of Monday, August 22, 2022.

It is clear that the criticisms of him due to a mixed year 2022 have absolutely not upset him. Far from there ! The new season has barely started when Youcef Belaïhe sees himself being complimented everywhere.

His last performance notably earned him a place in the eleven type of the newspaper The Team. The latter actually designated him as “best left winger of the third (3rd) day of the French football championship”. By his side, the Parisian trio has largely detached himself. With a river score victory (7-1) against LOSC, Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr were unanimous.

In midfield, no surprises. This since the aforementioned media source has chosen to align Seko Fofana (RC Lens) and Marco Verratti (PSG). It must be said that their sensational contribution in the midfield makes them the best players in this position at the level of the French Ligue 1.

In front, Duverne (SB29), Mbemba (OM), Kimpembe and Mendes, defenders of Paris Saint-Germain, were favored by the editorial staff of The Team. Finally, in the cages, it was Benoît Costil (AJ Auxerre) who was cited.