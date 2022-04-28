The “alien man” will now amputate a leg to “complete” his transformation





Body modifications, although they are not totally liked by many people, have an important niche among fans of this field. From the most basic, such as tattoos, piercings and expansions to complex interventions such as implants and other surgeries, there are those who have all the possibilities to radically transform their body.

Social networks have allowed several characters in the world to go viral due to their body modifications. One of them is Anthony Loffredo, a 33-year-old Frenchman, living in Mexico, who for more than seven years has undergone numerous interventions within the framework of what he has called the Black Alien Project Evolution.

Loffredo, better known on social media as The Black Alien, has more than 1.1 million followers on Instagram, where he shares his transformation process over time. As detailed in the description of his profile, he has progressed at 41% so far, so he is still halfway to reach his goal.

Some of the body modifications that The Black Alien has undergone are: a forked and green tongue, implants under the skin, tattoos, a severed nose and ears, sharp teeth, and a half-excised upper lip. Even the man has already amputated some fingers.

Although at first glance the transformation of The Black Alien seems almost complete, the Frenchman still feels far from his goal. In that sense, he recently detailed to his followers what modifications he has planned for the future.

