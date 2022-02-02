The all-Italian smart lock: DORY by 1Control arrives

The Italian company 1Control has welcomed into its family of IoT products for the smart home the DORY smart lock that allows you to manage doors and front doors from your smartphone.

Mix of traditional and smart lock



Among the features of DORY there is the possibility – not offered by all products of this type – of open the house lock with a traditional key, as well as with the telephone via Bluetooth.

In addition, there is no need to connect cables to the door or lock, because DORY it is powered by two simple CR2 batteries replaceablethe duration of which is estimated in about one year by 1Control.

The smart capabilities of DORY allow you to share the PIN of the device and therefore the management of the door opening with friends and relatives. It is also possible to create a share by indicating the phone number you want to enable and set time constraints, such as start and end dates, days of the week and hours of the day.

Mechanically, DORY is equipped with a safety key with double row of mechanical pins that dramatically increase the number of possible combinations.

Made in Italy



DORY was made by 1Control in collaboration with OMEC, an Italian company founded more than 65 years ago which is based in the Brescia area.

DORY is compatible with all doors (including armored) that they mount the standard European cylinder. It has different lengths available to adapt to different types of door and on the 1Control website there is a special section to check the compatibility with the window frame of your home.

The base price of DORY is 399 euros, which includes the management of 10 users and 5 traditional keys; it is also compatible with Siri voice commands.

It is sold to 439 euros also in kit with LINKthe device that allows you to control DORY and the 2nd generation SOLO gate opener via Wi-Fi and which also supports the other Alexa and Google Home voice assistants.