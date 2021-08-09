News

The alleged flashback of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez and other gossip

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Weekend, time to retrace the gossip and the most exciting stories of the past week, what will have happened in the lives of the celebs in the last seven days? From the new rumors of bettors on the name of Harry and Meghan’s daughter (after betting on Liz, a tribute to Queen Elisbetta, they would now be oriented on Philippa) to Angelina Jolie’s decision to stay at home with her children. All that, perhaps, you have lost.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, vacation for two in Montana: is a couple (re)born?

17 years after the breakup, the “Bennifer” return to make fans dream.

They were on vacation together in Montana, in a place very dear to Ben. Just friends or something more? Gossip is already going crazy.

READ THE STORY

Browse gallery

Giorgia Palmas and Filippo Magnini got married: “We said yes”

The couple, who in 2020 had been forced to postpone the wedding due to the Covid-19 emergency, got married in Milan, with a civil ceremony. A day of happiness shared with a few family members, waiting to be able to celebrate big.

READ THE STORY

William and Kate, “the insecurities about the future” (and the escapes to Cornwall)

The Duke of Cambridge would sometimes feel the weight of responsibility, despite having been accustomed from an early age to the role of king. Together with his wife Kate and children he recharges his batteries in Cornwall, where he takes refuge as soon as possible, away from commitments and formalities.

READ THE STORY

Browse gallery


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

395
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
362
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
338
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
320
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
287
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
273
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
269
News

Angelina Jolie photo: what makes us so happy on the rooftops of Venice?
264
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
249
News

Meghan Markle: here is the first photo of her daughter Lilibet Diana
245
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
To Top