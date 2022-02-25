The alleged leader of a violent gang from Canada is arrested in Puerto Rico

Officers of the federal Marshals Service (US Marshals) captured, this afternoon, Friday, one of the most wanted fugitives by the Canadian government, Conor Vincent D’Monte, the alleged leader of the British Columbia chapter of the organization criminal “United Nations” (UN)also known as the “Global United Nations Union” (GUNS).

The federal agency explained that its agents found D’Monte in the Isla Verde area, in Carolina, during a traffic intervention. The US Marshals Service indicated that, at the time of his arrest, D’Monte had assumed a false identity and was known as Johnny Williams.

The deputy head of the federal Marshals Service, Anthony Torressaid to The new day that, for the moment, They think that D’Monte had been living on the island for several years, specifically, in the area of ​​the Cubuy neighborhood in Canovanas. Torres added that they are also investigating whether D’Monte had or developed any connection with criminal organizations in Puerto Rico, or if he is linked to any crime reported on the island.

D’Monte faces charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to murder one or more persons using a firearm. In May 2009, according to the US Marshals Service, gang members, including D’Monte, conspired to murder rival gang members, including two brothers and their associates.

D’Monte allegedly led the British Columbia chapter of the UN from 2008 to 2009 and went on the run after the Canadian government issued an arrest warrant for him on Jan. 24, 2011, the Information Service reported. Federal bailiffs through written communication. The Canadian government also offered a $100,000 reward for the person(s) who provided information leading to D’Monte’s arrest.

The criminal organization adopted the acronym “UN” due to the varied ethnic composition of its members. Although most of its members are Canadian citizens with European roots, they also have Asian and Iranian members. The gang started in the Vancouver area and spread throughout Canada.

The Canadian Mounted Police issued bulletins to various global law enforcement agencies, including Interpol and the Marshals Service Violent Offenders Unit, who tracked down D’Monte in Puerto Rico.

“Today you see the end result and Conor Vincent D’Monte will finally face justice. As we always mention and reaffirm in pointing out, the federal Marshals Service continues to work together with our sister agencies of law and order, state and international, in the search for these violent fugitives”, highlighted the director of the Marshals Service in San Juan, Wilmer Ocasio.