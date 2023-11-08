The alleged move between Gal Gadot and Ana de Armas due to the war between Israel and Hamas has caused a stir on the networks. Got it. movies

Actresses Gal Gadot and Ana de Armas have been incensed by an alleged move by the two actresses to promote Israeli attacks on Palestine. The protagonist of the two films of the ‘Mulher-Maravilha’ franchise is Israeli and a former army soldier of his native country. He recently unfollowed his Cuban professional colleague from Instagram.

Armas Dexou, interpreter of Marilyn Monroe (1926-1962) in ‘Blonde’ (2022), in a 47-minute video produced by him and his filmmaker Gadot after the Israeli actress promoted film sessions in New York and Los Angeles Will follow. The husband, Guy Nativ, was a witness to two Hamas attacks on Israel last October 7.

2 of 5 Actress Gal Gadot as heroine Mulher-Maravilha – Photo: Reproducão Actress Gal Gadot as heroine Mulher-Maravilha – Photo: Reproducão

Over the past few weeks, Gadot has also actively used Instagram to defend Israeli attacks on Palestine.

Apart from Armas, Gadot also decided to follow ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ (2018) star Rami Malek.

3 out of 5 Ana de Armas does not film Blonde (2022) – Photo: Divulgação Ana de Armas in the film Blonde (2022) – Photo: Divulgação

One person on Twitter celebrated Armas’ decision to unfollow a coworker, calling it “sweet, courageous, and humane.” “This is a good reason to celebrate Ana,” he said elsewhere. “Barbarism or Civilization? It’s with Ana”, More shared the argument. However, some people came to Gadot’s defense, saying: “She’s just defending her country.”

4 out of 5 Atriz Gal Gadot at the Mulher-Maravilha Dinner 1984 (2020) – Photo: Reproducão Étrez Gal Gadot at the Mulher-Maravilha Dinner 1984 (2020) – Photo: Reproducão

It is noteworthy that Armas was recently chosen to replace Gadot as the interpreter of Women Wonder in Cinemas. Last April, when asked about the topic, he celebrated his colleague’s work.

She said in an interview with the North American magazine Wired: “Well, I know Gal Gadot is doing her last thing, so, you know, I know she should continue (like Mulher-Maravilha). “