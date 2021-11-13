The alleged rape carried out at the Elysee palace

The French prosecutor is carrying out an investigation into the case of a female soldier who reported being raped by a soldier while on duty at the Élysée Palace, the official residence of the President of the Republic, in Paris. The alleged rape would have taken place on 1 July, after an event attended by both French President Emmanuel Macron and a few dozen other people, mostly army officers. The news was released on Friday by the French newspaper Libération and it has also been reported by the main French and international newspapers.

Libération wrote that the female soldier and the soldier accused of raping her, whose names were not disclosed, knew each other and worked in a security office inside the building. According to the first reconstructions, the rape would have taken place in the premises of the General Staff, after the event ended with a short speech by Macron around 10 pm. The soldier went to the police to report that she was raped the same night. A judicial source confirmed a Libération that the prosecutor had decided to start an investigation on the following 12 July.

In recent years in France there has been a wide debate on the subject of sexual violence due to some well-known scandals, and there has also been a lot of discussion about sexual abuse of minors. The soldier accused of the rape has been questioned by the police but has not yet been formally charged. A spokesperson for the presidential office told AFP that the authorities “took immediate action as soon as they learned of the allegations”: both were transferred to other offices with other duties, and Macron’s office has made it clear that it will wait for the conclusions of the investigation before making any further decisions.

