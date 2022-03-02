The alleged reason for the couple’s separation comes to light – Prensa Libre

This Monday, February 28, the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante continued with the speculations about the separation of the most mediatic couple in Mexico by reporting that both ended due to the intervention of Christian Nodal’s mother.

The love break between Belinda and Christian Nodal continues to give what to talk about in the world of entertainment, since more than two weeks after their separation, theories continue to emerge about the reasons that led the couple to end their commitment.

According to the host of the program First handCristy Nodal, mother of the Mexican regional music performer, allegedly requested an audit to know the expenses of his son and this triggered a series of problems between Belinda and Nodal.

Through a live broadcast from his Facebook account, Gustavo Adolfo Infante commented that Christian Nodal used to give Belinda very expensive gifts and absorb all the expenses of your trips.

However, the Mexican driver stressed that the interpreter of Light without gravity He did not ask for these gifts, since they were details that Nodal liked to have with his then fiancée.

“Nodal started giving away expensive bags, coats, paying Belinda employees and others and they went to Barcelona for three or four months and Belinda with a staff of five people. So, who do you think he paid Belinda’s staff? Who do you think he paid for Belinda’s car in Barcelona? Who do you think he paid for the hotel, the house, the car? Node, everything. He wouldn’t let Belinda take a euro out of her bag. He wouldn’t allow it,” he recounted.

“Did someone force them? Did someone put a gun to their heads? Of course not, they gave him for his guns. Because they wanted to flatter her, they wanted to shield her because they had to see it said ‘if I’m a little federico, ugly to hang out with Belinda’, the truth of things or I don’t know, because I don’t think Belinda will tell them ‘oh buy me a very expensive bag’. I don’t think so,” said the renowned journalist.

Added to this, Gustavo Adolfo Infante reported that after his trip to Spain, Cristy Nodal and the artist’s accountant began to investigate the gifts he had given Belinda and they ordered an audit to find out the exact amount of money he spent on it.

“And suddenly Nodal comes to Mexico and they tell me that he arrived – with expenses – with a fortune from over there in Europe and then that is where the investigations of the Nodal family begin. Nodal’s accountants begin to investigate where the money was going, why he was spending so much. That the invoices that Belinda gave him where they came from. Just look at whether the invoices that Belinda gave you were real or not real. I do not know if they detected if some were not real, but Nodal began to claim Belinda, “he commented.

“Nodal began to pay and pay and when Nodal’s mother found out she said ‘Oh oh’, things are not like that and my son will not be paying all of this. And they talked to him, they audited Nodal’s expenses. They told him he’s looking at your face, brother. Belinda and Nodal end up thundering. Christian Nodal’s mother is the one who ordered the audit,” established the driver.

To conclude, Gustavo Adolfo Infante confessed that Belinda is going through an extremely difficult timesince most people accuse her of being the cause of the love breakup and of taking advantage of Christian Nodal’s money.

However, she stressed that she did not force the Mexican singer to buy her expensive gifts or to get a tattoo.

“They tell me that Belinda is screaming, that they don’t want to know anything about the world, nothing at all, that she is in total depression. She’s crying. But it was not Belinda’s fault, eh, Nodal was to blame for wanting to please her, to shield her, to have her in the bag of her heart ”.

“Very talented, but Nodal is a boy and Belinda is a woman. Here it is not to speak ill of anyone because the two were hurt. He got scratches on his body. Everyone leaves with his blow. Moral, the money belongs to Nodal and the money is to be spent, he made the decision, ”he concluded.