The alleged romance between Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski

10 celebrity couples that will never go out of style

50 tattoos for couples: the most beautiful and original

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski (may) be dating. Let’s see, in parts and recapitulating. When a rumor in Hollywood reaches the media specialized in ‘gossip’, many factors come into play when it comes to giving it credibility, and the phases to follow, as a good ‘millennial’ interested in these ‘salseos’ that you are, should be : firstly, let time pass and, secondly, wait for more sources to confirm the news. This being so, a few weeks ago it was leaked that Brad Pitt (58) and Emily Ratajkowski (31) they could be seeing each other.

The ‘fandom’ found this ‘combo’ very unexpected and somewhat surreal, but over time, more sources have spoken with various US media, so it’s time to analyze the ‘shippeo’.

They themselves have not confirmed anything, but here are the statements. According to People and their contacted source, “they’re spending a lot of time together, but their friends aren’t sure if it’s serious, so it doesn’t seem like they’re formally ‘dating’.” On the part of the ET platform: “Brad and Emily have spent time together, but it is very informal. They are colleagues. Emily recently filed for divorce and Brad is still going through his situation with Angelina [Jolie]so neither of them are looking for anything serious right now.”

Well, according to these statements, it is not clear to us if there is something else, but rather that they are just spending time and having a good time. At the moment, there are no photos (as we do have them of the other ‘Hollywood salseo’: Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid).

So we’ll keep an eye out…

‘Psss’: In another ‘random’ order of things, look at the three women who have given us the great ‘salseos’ this week: Emily, Gigi and Irina Shayk (reuniting with Kanye West).

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.