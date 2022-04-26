Entertainment

the alleged sexual trio between Amber Heard, Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne – NBC Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, California – As part of the defamation trial between actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, various affairs that Heard allegedly had while married to the actor came to light.

One of them is an alleged sexual trio between Heard, the billionaire Elon Musk and the model Cara Delevingne, which came to light in 2020 but today returns to the fore due to the trial.

The alleged trio would have occurred in 2016 in Depp’s Los Angeles apartment while the actor was in Australia filming a movie.

Among the witnesses is the concierge of Depp’s apartment building and a neighbor who confirm having seen the three involved together in the building where the apartment in which the actor lived with Heard is.

Musk accepted that he had an affair with Heard, but only a month after the actress filed for divorce from Depp. The Tesla founder denied the alleged trio between him, Heard and Delevingne.

Amber Heard has not commented on the alleged sexual trio, and Cara Delevingne has remained silent so far.

Depp accuses his ex-wife of defamation for an article he published in The Washington Post in 2018, after their divorce, in which he claimed to have suffered “domestic abuse”.

