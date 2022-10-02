The alliance for health of MSP brings together thousands of people in Salinas

With massive attendance #ExpoSaludSalinas brought health and wellness to those affected by Hurricane Fiona

Mass attendance at #ExpoSaludSalinas. Photo: Medicine and Public Health Magazine.

MSP did it again with the largest and most important health fair in Puerto Rico for the patients and people of Salinas.

The resounding success of #ExpoSaludMSP reached Salinasfrom 9 in the morning this Saturday, as the largest health fair organized by the Medicine and Public Health Magazine, aimed at the population affected by the passage of hurricane fionawhich, in recent weeks, left the population without electricity, and with many areas of the country flooded due to heavy rainfall that, in addition to leaving many homeless, affected the public health situation of the entire island. .

The initiative proposed by us, as the Journal of Medicine and Public Health, was joined by entities such as the Mayor’s Office of Salinasthe Health Insurance Administration (ASES), the Puerto Rico Department of Health, the WIC program, the Mental Health and Addiction Services Administration (ASSMCA) and entities such as Abbvie, Voces, the Puerto Rican Diabetes Association, MMM (we walk together), SurMed Medical Center, Heroes for Champions, San Lucas Episcopal Health System and the Puerto Rican Society of Endocrinology and Diabetology.

The largest health and wellness fair in Puerto Rico

According to police data, #Health Expo had more than 5,000 attendees in the Plaza Pública de Las Delicias de Salinaswho were able to enjoy the different environments and spaces created to care for the health of the inhabitants of the municipality, and of all those affected due to the recent hurricane, with vaccination points, primary medical care, triage, mental health monitoring, sample collection, consultation with rheumatology, pneumology and infectious disease professionals.

Health experts, health care volunteers, nurses and special guests attended and accompanied us to care for citizens and patients who, as a result of the recent natural disaster, are exposed to the spread of some infectious or easily transmitted diseases.

Other spaces created for patient care

Each of the linked entities offered their service space to guarantee the health of the attendees, so, with trailers and service points, they were providing their services from 9:00 in the morning until after 3:00 in the afternoon. , managing to provide timely care to hundreds of people.

On the other hand, we also have the support of collaborators who, in addition to being participants, are volunteers and gave their all to guarantee a pleasant space and solidarity with the inhabitants of Salinas.

This was evidenced by the participation of the “Will Group of Giants”, who were present in this health brigade, leading the donation of clothing to all those who lost their homes and valuable items in the floods.

The entity “Heroes for Champions” also attended, a group of volunteers characterized by their dedication and philanthropy when it comes to providing food to vulnerable populations and, on this occasion, they accompanied us during the event, entertaining the hearts and filling the stomachs of those who they needed it the most.

Space for entertainment and medical education

The event was moderated by the presenters Néstor Manuel Marrero and Rafy Munet, who were accompanying the guests and attendees from morning to afternoon to guarantee entertainment and fun throughout the day.

The event was attended by the mayor of SalinasKarilyn Bonilla, who welcomed the guests and, likewise, thanked the Journal of Medicine and Public Health for such laudable work in caring for and ensuring the health of the municipality: “despite the fact that we were one of the most affected by the floods and the hurricane fionaMany blessings have come to us from all over Puerto Rico. One of those is this activity to bring us joy, to bring us services.”

Likewise, Dr. Edna Marín Ramos, current executive director of the Health Insurance Administration (ASES), accompanied the event from the Department of Health, and affirmed the support of these entities always to vulnerable communities: “we remain committed to you We are in ASES at your command. You are loved from the heart, enjoy this time that is for you with much love and affection. ”

This health fair also featured a show to entertain attendees with the participation of Juan Gabriel’s impersonator, Eddie Ramírez, who enlivened the morning with his music; followed by Suzzete Baco’s Stand Up, with her endearing and realistic character “Doña Soto”, who came to cheer up the community and offer her art as relief to the affected families.

During the second day, Puerto Rico ¡Gana!, led a recreation and entertainment space that had the active participation of the entire public. Also, they delivered some appliances and money to those who previously registered in the dynamics proposed by the entity. Several people benefited from this work of solidarity and empathy.

Educating patients on medication management during emergencies

Dr. José García Mateo, endocrinologist and past president of the Puerto Rican Society of Endocrinology and Diabetology (SPED), closed the afternoon of this health brigade, providing important information to diabetic patients who, faced with an emergency like the one experienced in Puerto Rico, they do not know how to handle the medicine or they do not have knowledge about the optimal conditions to store them, use them and get the most out of them in difficult times.

We thank the collaborators and those who attended

The quality in the realization and execution of our event would not have been the same without the support of each of the people who attended and actively participated in the largest health fair in Puerto Rico.

Therefore, we thank everyone for trusting us and making us see that only an original communication medium specialized in medicine and public health can be sensitive to the pain of its people, support them in their needs and highest aspirations.

In the Journal of Medicine and Public Health we are moved by genuine love, inexhaustible commitment and hopes for well-being. With this great event, the faces of children, women, men and older adults once again smiled and believed that it is possible to achieve a better future.

To our readers; your preference and the good reception of this, and previous events, encourages us to continue building spaces of empathy, help and love, relevant to the Puerto Rican and Caribbean community.

Thank you all.

May the mission always shine on the faces of our people!

#MSPAlwaysWithYou