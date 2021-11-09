the alliance of singers against Salvini – Il Tempo





“Aside from good manners, I would have done the same thing. Salvini must go and steal. As for me, I would have insulted him and I’m sorry I wasn’t there. “





Words by Jake La Furia, guest of the “105 Kaos” program broadcast on Radio 105, on what happened in the stands at San Siro between Ghali and Salvini. «I am against everything Salvini thinks. Everyone must receive what they give, ”explained the rapper.





«Salvini says chilling things to the whole country without worrying about hurting the people who are affected by his words. It is said “he who sows wind reap storms” ». «If you open your mouth often and willingly to hurt categories, it may be that when you meet those categories they don’t keep it. If I were Ghali – he added – and I met the person who says that all those who come from my country are thieves, that all those who come from my country are drug dealers, that all those who come from my country cannot be Italian , if they have to go home, maybe he didn’t keep it. “



