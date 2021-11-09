Sports

the alliance of singers against Salvini – Il Tempo

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read


“Aside from good manners, I would have done the same thing. Salvini must go and steal. As for me, I would have insulted him and I’m sorry I wasn’t there. “

Another invasion of illegal immigrants in Sicily, Salvini on the attack: is it okay in Lamorgese and Di Maio?

Words by Jake La Furia, guest of the “105 Kaos” program broadcast on Radio 105, on what happened in the stands at San Siro between Ghali and Salvini. «I am against everything Salvini thinks. Everyone must receive what they give, ”explained the rapper.

Question and answer Lega-Meloni on early elections: Salvini has changed his mind, We are ready to vote

«Salvini says chilling things to the whole country without worrying about hurting the people who are affected by his words. It is said “he who sows wind reap storms” ». «If you open your mouth often and willingly to hurt categories, it may be that when you meet those categories they don’t keep it. If I were Ghali – he added – and I met the person who says that all those who come from my country are thieves, that all those who come from my country are drug dealers, that all those who come from my country cannot be Italian , if they have to go home, maybe he didn’t keep it. “

Meloni and Salvini agree: If Draghi al Colle goes to the vote

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Inter, Ausilio: “We will soon define Barella’s contract and then Brozovic too” | News

5 days ago

Live Sampdoria – Bologna: 0-1 Serie A 2021/2022. Live the match

2 days ago

Inzaghi: “All good, now in the Champions League to play an Inter match” | News

1 week ago

MotoGP, Rossi: “I was hoping to go faster, but I’m calm and a little sad”

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button