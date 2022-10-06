The almost 9 square meter apartments in Tokyo: “I would not live anywhere else”

Yugo Kinoshita, 19, in her Tokyo apartment (photos: Noriko Hayashi for The New York Times)

At the end of a long day at the offices of Japan’s professional baseball league, Asumi Fujiwara returned to his apartment and changed into his pajamas. She wanted to do a light exercise routine before going to sleep, so he placed his vinyl yoga mat on the floor in front of the toilet, unrolled it past the single stove burner and single-slice toaster and onto the leg of his desk..

After stretching a bit, he stood up to get into the warrior’s stance. Instead of fully extending her arms, though, she tucked her elbows into his sides. Fujiwara, a 29-year-old woman, said: “I need to change my positions or I will hit something.”

This is life in an apartment of almost 9 square meters in Tokyo.

With high property prices and being the most populous metropolitan area in the world, Tokyo has long been known for its very tight real estate. However, these new apartments (known as rooms of three “tatami”by the number of standard Japanese rugs that would cover the room space) they are breaking the patterns of normal housing.

Asumi Fujiwara has had to modify her yoga postures in a small space

One real estate developer, Spilytus, has led this move to even smaller spaces. It has been operating these compact apartments since 2015, and with over 1,500 residents now in its 100 buildings, demand has remained strong.

Although the units are half the size of a studio in Tokyo, they have 13-foot ceilings and a penthouse loft for sleeping. They are also elegant, with white floors and pristine walls, as well as efficient organization. It is possible to fit a washing machine, a refrigerator, a sofa and a desk to work.

The apartments are not for those with a modest budget. There are cheaper apartments, even though they are decades old. Nevertheless, micro-apartments, whose monthly rent ranges between 340 and 630 dollarsThey cost a couple hundred dollars less than other studio apartments in similar areas. In addition, they are located near trending locations in central Tokyo like Harajuku, Nakameguro, and Shibuya, which are generally very expensive, with luxury shops, cafes, and restaurants. Most of the buildings are close to metro stations (the priority for many young people).

More than two-thirds of the buildings’ residents are people in their 20s, who in Japan earn an average of about $17,000 to $20,000 a year, according to government data. (Salaries in Tokyo are among the highest.) Some are lured by the minimal down payments and the absence of a “gift money” deposit (a non-refundable payment to the landlord that can be as much as three months’ rent) for many places to rent.

Kana Komatsubara, 26, moved into a micro-apartment after deciding to leave her parents’ house

Small spaces work with the lifestyle of many young Japanese. In Japan, it is not customary to receive people in homes, almost a third of young people say they have never hosted their friendsaccording to a survey by Growth From Knowledge, a data provider for the consumer goods industry.

Fujiwara has not even invited her partner to stay in the almost two years she has lived in her apartment. She commented, “This space is for me.”

In addition, many Japanese, young and old, work long hours, leaving little time to spend at home. An increasing number of people in Tokyo live alone, making smaller spaces more desirable. Such people are likely to eat at restaurants or purchase one of several convenience or grocery store pre-packaged meal options, so a full kitchen is less necessary.

Yugo Kinoshita, 19, a college student who works part-time making beef bowls at a chain restaurant, is among those for whom an apartment is little more than a place to sleep.

When his shift ends, it’s an hour to midnight and he’s exhausted. He eats his free employee meal, goes to a public restroom “sento” and falls asleep the instant he returns to his Spilytus apartment. He also fills his days with schoolwork for his Nutrition studies and spends time with friends.

Kinoshita, a student with a part-time job, doesn’t spend much time at home.

When you’re at home, the box that doubles as a TV cabinet transforms into a desk and kitchen counter. To clean the floor, all you need is a lint roller.

Even after having to painfully say goodbye to her Nike Dunks sneaker collection because there was no room for it, Kinoshita mentioned that at this point in his life “he wouldn’t live anywhere else.”

For some residents, the tiny apartments offer a portal to a long-awaited independence.

Small apartments are close to trendy areas

Two years ago, 26-year-old Kana Komatsubara started looking for an apartment to finally to be able to move out of his parents’ house in the suburbs of Tokyo.

She wanted a newly built apartment, easy access to work, as well as a toilet and shower in separate rooms (a common request in Japan), and all within her relatively tight budget. She wasn’t necessarily looking for a microunit, but her search for it led her to her Spilytus apartment.

Komatsubara expressed, “Of course, the more the better. It never affects having a larger space. This was simply the best option for me at the time”.

