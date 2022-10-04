The Almost Forgotten Sci-Fi Saga That Continues 4 Years After Netflix’s Incredible Heist

One of the films of the popular science fiction saga was sold by Paramount to Netflix, when many expected its release in theaters.

Good news for science fiction fans: the saga cloverfield continues with a new installment. dead line has reported that director Babak Anvari will be in charge of a fourth film in the franchise that will continue to expand the universe of JJ Abrams (The Rise of Skywalker, Star Trek), who will continue as producer.

cloverfield is a science fiction and horror saga that surprised everyone in 2008, grossing more than 170 million dollars at the box office worldwide. The first installment, directed by Matt Reeves, was a found footage in which a group of young people, played by Michael Stahl-DavidLizzy CaplanJessica Lucas, TJ Miller, Odette Annable and Jason Hawkins, tries to flee a chaotic New York after the attack of a monstrous creature.

This group gets together one last time at Rob’s (Stahl-David) house for a farewell party, as he is leaving for Japan indefinitely. The night will be recorded for perpetuity by Hub (Miller), but everything will be put on hold when a beast attack begins. The next day, Manhattan could be evacuated but everyone must survive for the night.

Currently, there are not many details about the new film: as with the first installments, Monster10 Cloverfield Avenue and The Cloverfield Paradox, the plot is a mystery and it is not known how it will connect with the others or if it will.

Cloverfield had the script of Drew Goddard, director of the cabin of the terror.



Avenue clover field 10directed by Dan Trachtenberg (Predator: Prey), does not talk about the attack of the monster, but about three people, played by John Goodman, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and John Gallagher Jr., who seclude themselves in a shelter before the arrival of the end of the world. The third film, by julius onahmoves to space, although it did not receive as many positive reviews.

Babak Anvari (He passed through here), was the winner of the BAFTA Award for his first feature film, Under the Shadow, a film about a young mother dealing with paranormal occurrences during the Iran-Iraq war. It seems that Clover Field 4 is in good hands. Also, will work with the script by Joe Barton (The ritual, the encounter) and will feature Bryan Burk, Matt Reeves and Drew Goddard as executive producers.