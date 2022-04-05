The “almost real” wedding of the Marquis of Cuba and the daughter of Carolina de Monaco’s ex: European jet set and party in a castle

Isabelle Junot and Alvaro Falcó were married in a traditional Spanish wedding

They are already husband and wife. The traditional Mirabel Palace in Plasencia dressed up for a party. The protagonists of this ceremony are Isabelle Junot and Alvaro Falcó. They were not destined to end up together, but they were destined to form the perfect aristocratic couple.

Álvaro, 38, is the only descendant of the Marquis of Cubas, Fernando Falcó, who died in 2020, and Marta Chavarri. Born in Spain, he always escaped the watchful eye of the press. Perhaps that is why he chose to study Management, Advertising and Public Relations abroad and then work as a creative for the MacGuffin agency in the United States.

Instead the bride, 30, is American although she lived much of her life between Paris, London and Copenhagen. He chose Madrid to settle. She speaks five languages, wanted to be an actress, and trained at the University of Virginia. She shot her first film before settling in Spain, Body Highwhich premiered in 2015. Installed in Madrid, for love, it turned to the universe of the Health Coach promoting conscious eating.

Both are famous from the cradle. He for possessing the noble title and she for being the granddaughter of the politician and millionaire Michel Junot and descendant of Jean-Andoche JunotDuke of Abrantes and a general who fought alongside Napoleon, his surname is inscribed on the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

Not only that, Isabelle’s father, Philippe, was married to Princess Caroline of Monaco. The relationship lasted just two years, and according to rumors, it was dissolved due to infidelity scandals on his part. This is how he earned the fame of playboy. He remade his story with the Danish model Nina Wendelboe-Larsen, The fruit of that relationship was born Isabelle.

Married to Álvaro, the young woman already holds her title of marchioness. They met by chance on a ski vacation in Switzerland, but the crush would have been two years later at a party in Marbella.

The great Spanish wedding

The groom with the guests: Los Del Rio, the Spanish group that created the hit Macarena

This is how the international media titled the news that brought together a large part of the European jet set. The initial idea was to say ‘I do’ in the Plasencia cathedral, where the groom’s parents were married 40 years ago, finally they did it in the nearby chapel with 80 guests.

The celebration continued with a glamorous party for another 140 guests in the courtyard of the historic castle that belongs to the Falcós. Set for the occasion, with a glass marquee decorated with white roses, the dance lasted until dawn.

Marta Ortega with her husband Carlos Torretta (The Grosby Group)

After noon the press was attentive to the arrival of the personalities who came from the United States, Denmark, France and Spain. Among the names that the media highlighted the most is that of Marta Ortega, president of Inditex, owner of Zara, along with her husband, businessman Carlos Torretta. Also highlighted was Xandra Falcó, the groom’s cousin and current Marchioness of Mirabel. The model Eugenia Silva was also present. Prisca Pérez Pla de Alvear, was the most commented for her avant-garde look. The list is completed with aristocratic surnames: the Cortina, Cué, Lapique, Hidalgo.

Prisca Pérez Pla with a two-piece look in lilac and mustard (The Grosby Group)

The marquise’s dress

Isabelle Junot wore an elegant and simple piece. A silk crepe design with French sleeves, a balconette neckline and a long train from the national firm: Pronovias. The creator of the dress was alessandra rinaudoartistic director of the firm, and took about 200 hours of craftsmanship.

Like a princess, on her head she wore a spectacular 19th century diamond and pearl tiara, lthe same one she wore on her wedding day, the Marchioness of Mirabel. The jewel is part of the family collection, as it belonged to the groom’s great-grandparents of French origin.

The bride wore an elegant and simple piece from Pronovias

There was a change for the party. The bride opted for a more relaxed look that included a crop top with a neckline and elbow-length sleeves accompanied by a long skirt with ruffles that gave her movement.

The great European banquet was commanded by chef mario sandoval, winner of two Michelin Stars, who devised a cocktail of special bites then a first course, meat and dessert. The specialist fulfilled all the whims of the bride and groom. “We are capable of fulfilling dreams and creating unique experiences that remain in the memory forever. Our proposals have a common thread, a narrative that tells us about Spanish cuisine, but also about its lands and its people”.

There are still no details of where the honeymoon will be, nor do they intend to comment on it. They dream of keeping tradition and customs away from the press… as they have tried to do until today.

