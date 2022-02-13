There is no worse thing than a headache. When the migraine comes, it becomes truly impossible to do the simpler things. It becomes impossible to concentrate, reading is torture. We know that even under normal conditions, stress puts a strain on our memory and ability to concentrate. Researchers from the prestigious Stanford University (California) have shown that one particular habit prevents us from boosting our brains.

If you have a headache, the first thing you do is take a migraine pill. But there may also be different and more natural solutions.

University College Dublin would have discovered a very original way to relieve the hassles of migraines and in some cases even make it go away.

Fortunately, not everyone who suffers from headaches has a chronic migraine. According to statistics, this disorder, not in a serious form, affects 12% of the Italian population. Symptoms are usually intense pain in one side of the head that gets worse with movement. Medicine has not yet identified the exact causes that lead to headaches. Doctors are convinced that stress, sleep problems, physical ailments, and even medication may cause migraines.

The almost unimaginable solution that could alleviate headaches and fight migraines discovered by science

Those who suffer from this disease in a chronic form have headache attacks for at least 15 days a month and for at least 3 consecutive months. According to the medicine these conditions indicate that a patient is suffering from chronic migraine.

The solution to relieve and make pain disappear are triptan painkillers. But for those suffering from headaches, science in recent years has also made progress in the prevention phase.

Monoclonal antibodies could be the solution for chronic migraine sufferers because they would be able to prevent it. These molecules do not act on the symptom of the headache but on the cause.

For those who do not have a chronic migraine and suffer from headaches occasionally, the solution is the pain reliever. But a group of scientists from University College Dublin would have discovered a very original way to make headaches go away. The team, led by Dr. Claire Howlin, to alleviate migraines would have identified the almost unimaginable solution of listening to a particular piece of music.

The song is titled “All of us” and was composed by musician Anatole. The researchers played this passage to 286 volunteers with migraines and recorded the effects. Most of these patients felt relief and well-being when they listened to the song. In short, it would seem, the conditional is a must, that this song has cushioned the pain of the headache.

The solution is almost unimaginable because generally those who have migraines must rest in a quiet and peaceful place. But according to Dr. Howlin this piece, composed with instrumental, orchestral and vocal sounds, would create awe in the listener. This effect would have benefits on pain receptors.

