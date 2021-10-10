Every now and then we really feel the need to watch a good movie at home. Maybe we have had a complicated day and we don’t feel like going out, or we just want to enjoy some work that makes us excited.

So we all start looking for the movie that’s right for us, choosing from the extensive catalogs of streaming platforms. There are those who love the works of great directors like Paul Thomas Anderson, of whom we have already spoken, those who love light comedies or more.

Today we see a film that will probably please many people, because it deals with important issues, but it knows how to do it with tact and irony. It was highly praised by critics, so this is a great work. However, it is not as well known nowadays and it is a shame. In fact, the almost unknown masterpiece on Netflix starring one of the best living actors.

We recommend seeing “Something Has Changed” with Jack Nicholson. This film was released in 1997, it is about a man, Nicholson in fact, who suffers from obsessive-compulsive disorder. Furthermore, he is a racist and intolerant person, who treats the people around him badly. In short, he is a very difficult and tormented character. He then meets a single mother, played by Helen Hunt, and they begin dating. The film tells the story of the relationship that is created between the two.

Today this film is not very well known, especially in Italy, despite having had a good success with the public when it was released. Still, critics loved it and Empire magazine even put it on their list of the 500 best movies ever released.

In particular, the performances of the actors received praise from experts. Both Nicholson and Hunt won Oscars, a sign that the film was carried away by their talents. “Something has changed” also manages to talk about difficult themes in a rather light, comedic way, and does so in a very delicate way. In short, a work that we should all see once in a lifetime.