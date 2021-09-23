The Alonzo hard fork opens up to smart contacts on Cardano

The hard fork Alonzo, arriving on 12 September, will finally open to smart contracts on Cardano. Smart contracts, as we know, are ‘smart’ contracts written in self-applicable and immutable computer code. As he explains Orlando Merone, country manager of Bitpanda, “This is a much awaited novelty because this functionality is destined to open a new and wide range of use cases for the Cardano blockchain: payments, peer-to-peer transactions, crowdfunding, auctions and much more”.

For the manager “this also means that the DApps (decentralized applications) for the first time will also be able to work on Cardano: the update, therefore, is paving the way to make decentralized finance (also called Defi) usable by everyone in everyday life – possibility in line with Cardano’s goal of making blockchain technology available to everyone. Competition with Ethereum Cardano and Ethereum have often been compared with each other. However, thanks to Hard Fork Alonzo, Cardano, once considered only a potential competitor, can now become a real contender for Ethereum’s leadership. If all goes as planned, thanks to this update Cardano could prove to be a valid and safe alternative to Ethereum for the management of smart contracts “.

The analyst points out that “although Ethereum smart contracts are already widespread, the implementation on Cardano will offer users a user-friendly alternative that is also more sustainable from an environmental point of view, with a higher number of TPS (transactions per second: 257 for Cardano versus 15 for Ethereum), lower rates and cases of use similar. However, Ethereum is also preparing these features, which will be available once the transition to Proof of Stake (Pos) is completed. While Ethereum’s London hard fork has prepared the network for moving to Ethereum 2.0 in the future, Ethereum still uses the Proof of Work (Pow) system, which requires high amounts of power. Cardano, on the other hand, uses a Proof of Stake consensus algorithm, and for this reason, at least for the moment, it is more sustainable than Ethereum, which is unlikely to implement these changes within the year ”.

“In this sense – concludes Merone – it will be interesting to see how Ethereum and Cardano develop in terms of large-scale adoption”.