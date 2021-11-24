The Alpine A110 is renewed by making three and reaching 300 HP

L’Alpine A110 is renewed with a range consisting of three versions, new features, new type of finishes and a maximum power of 300 hp for A110 GT and A110 S. The aesthetic changes are only in detail, while the 1.8 turbo four-cylinder engine combined with rear-wheel drive and the 7-speed Getrag dual-clutch transmission remains confirmed.

The new entry version to the range, which can already be ordered like the other two variants of the French coupé, is the A110 with the 252 HP engine, a weight of 1,102 kg and a base price of 60,800 euros. L’Alpine A110 GT is the Gran Turismo of the range designed to combine performance and comfort, it has 300 HP and a starting price of 70,850 euros. At the top of the new offer is theAlpine A110 S which is equipped with Sport chassis, optional aerodynamic kit and a base price of 73,050 euros.

Alpine A110 S, top of the range with aileron and 300 HP

Of the three renewed Alpine coupes, the most sporty one is the A110 S which is also the first to be able to mount a large carbon rear wing included in the Aero Kit which increases downforce together with a front blade and a fairing under the car.

Alpine A110 S 2022

The result is a downforce of 60 kg at the front and 81 kg at the rear, which added together bring the total to 141 kg, while the maximum speed rises to 275 km / h against the 260 km / h of the standard 110 S. Also thanks to the engine from 300 hp and 340 Nm of torque (+20 Nm) and the sporty configuration of chassis, brakes and exhaust. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h is a matter of 4.2 seconds. On the scale the S marks an empty weight of 1.102 / 1.140 kg.

On an aesthetic level, the A110 S can also be distinguished from the others by the exclusive Fire Orange paint with black roof, as well as by the “S” logo on the rear and on the door sills, the black Apine badge, the orange brake calipers and the 18-inch wheels. “GT Race in brilliant black (Michelin Pilot Sport 4 215/40 R18 and 245/40 R18 tires). Inside you can have two-way adjustable Sabelt Sport seats, aluminum pedals and microfiber interior trim, as well as orange seat belts.

Alpine A110 GT, French Gran Turismo

Still 300 hp for theAlpine A110 GT, the Gran Turismo version that aims to combine sportiness and practicality, even on long journeys. As standard, in addition to the GT badge on the tail and sill, there is the launch color Gray Thunder, the Park Assist with camera and the six-way adjustable Sabelt Comfort leather seats with contrasting blue stitching.

Alpine A110 GT 2022

The weight of the GT fluctuates between 1,119 and 1,140 kg and thanks to the 300 hp and 340 Nm is able to sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.2 seconds and touches 250 km / h. The 18 “Légende wheels in diamond black are fitted with 205/40 R18 Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires at the front and 235/40 R18 at the rear.

Alpine A110, the essence of the “Berlinette” spirit

L’Alpine A110 which opens the new Alpine range, on the other hand, is fitted with the 252 CV and 320 Nm of the 1.8 engine and in addition to reaching 250 km / h it is capable of sprinting from 0 100 km / h in 4.5 seconds. As in the case of the S, the weight here too stands at 1.102 / 1.140 kg.

Alpine A110 2022

The 17 “ten-spoke wheels are fitted with 205/45 R17 and 235/45 R17 Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires and the two-way adjustable Sabelt seats have a black leather-microfibre mix upholstery with contrasting gray stitching.

New features and optional packages

On all the renewed Alpine A110 there is the new multimedia system with 7 “touch screen, bluetooth connectivity, two USB sockets, compatibility with Apple Carplay and Android Auto and online update.

A command behind the steering wheel allows you to manage voice commands on your smartphone and with the Alpine Telemetrics menu (standard on the A110 S and optional on the others) you can view technical data such as turbo pressure, gearbox temperature, torque, power, steering angle and accelerometer. With the integrated chronograph it is also possible to measure and record track performance.

The three driving modes, Normal, Sport and Track, have been optimized to be able to downshift more gears and change the responsiveness of the accelerator, steering and transmission more significantly. During the initialization phase of the Launch Control, a cylinder is now deactivated to give an even more gritty sound to the engine.

Among the new equipment of the Alpine A110 it is worth noting the possibility to choose new packages and options such as the Comfort Pack, the Park Assist, the sports exhaust, the Microfibre Pack, the aforementioned Aero Kit, the Rearview Mirrors Pack, the Storage Pack and the roof in carbon.