Friday 22 October to the Small Theater of the Jester the projections of the Tam Tam Digifest resume in Salerno. The theme of this edition is THE ALTER NET – let’s take back the Net.

Fake news, dark web, trolls, online executions, crackers and black hats, blue whales, theft of sensitive data, bitcoin scams. All the most disturbing news phenomena of recent years seem to be born and feed on the Net. Cinema is telling all this, in various forms.

In this review we will talk about the dangerous deviations of the Net of the last 20 years and we will also look for ideas on how to correct them. In this session we will screen 2 very recent films, “Digital contingencies“, A comedy that won the Silver Bear at the 2020 Berlin Film Festival and”Selfimania“, An episodic film with an international environment. Both talk about the uses and abuses of social networks and their consequences. December 17 will be the turn of “Nerve”, a thriller that anticipates the phenomenon of blue whale, the online game that induces young people to take part in challenges that endanger their own lives.

The screenings will be held at 8 pm in the hall of the Piccolo Teatro del Giullare, located in via Matteo Incagliati 2 in Salerno.

The ticket price is 5 euros.

For info and reservations : 334 7686331 – 366 3188501 – page FB Tam Tam Digifest.

The Festival is organized by the Tam Tam Cooperative in collaboration with Compagnia del Giullare, Compagnia della Citta and the Ali della Mente association, Associazione Articolo 21, Associazione Gea, Pupille and Papillee association and with the contribution of the Campania Region Film Commission and the councilorship Tourism and Entertainment of the Campania Region.

Webmaster: Roberto Tupone – Linux Club Italia

Artistic direction Giulio Gargia

SYNOPSIS FILM

(Effacer l’historique) 2020 film written, directed and co-produced by Benoît Delépine and Gustave Kervern. Berlin international film festival 2020– 70th anniversary silver bear

In a suburb of the French province, three middle-aged neighbors find themselves dealing with their relationship with social media: Marie, who lives on her husband’s family allowances, does not want her son to run into her. sex tape ended up on the net, for which she is blackmailed by a younger man; the divorced Bertrand, who falls in love with a telephone operator, is in the midst of an endless bureaucratic-legal battle with Facebook to protect his daughter, a victim of cyberbullying; Christine, who lost her husband due to her addiction to binge watchingcan’t figure out how to improve his Uber driver rating. Together, the three will join forces to declare war on the internet giants

– episodic film Directed by Francesco Colangelo, Elisabetta Pellini, Elly Senger-Weiss, Willem Zaeyen

with Caterina Murino, Ieva Andrejevaite, Alex Sparrow, Oleg Taktarov, Milena Vukotic, Andrea Roncato, Bianca Nappi, Katharina Holoubek, Philipp Karner, David Fears Jr., Giorgio Colangeli, Lorenzo Marinozzi

Four stories that focus the story on one of the fixations of contemporary society: the excessive use of the smartphone, an essential tool that can also cause serious problems …

Luca decided to surprise his girlfriend Sarah during a trip to Austria. Entering the wonderful woods of the area, however, the indications provided by the telephone navigator are taking him away from the goal he had set. Thus, a war of nerves begins between Luca and technology. To try to escape with her mind from an unexpected situation, Sarah will take refuge in her beloved selfies, before leaving her boyfriend in the lurch. Only after seeing her flee, will he try to win her back like never before …

A boy moved to Hollywood in search of the most classic “American dream”. As if by magic and by pure combination, in the streets of the most famous neighborhood in America he will meet his idol, who will explain the true meaning of American Dream in the age in which appearance is preceded by substance.

Letizia, oppressed by the bulky presence of her husband after years of marriage, tries to escape from the routine by opening a blog, entitled “Nonna Letizia Fusion”: it will be about Japanese cuisine. But what at first appears as an interesting diversion will turn into a worrying addiction: it will buy likes and followers, to try to increase its success, and will not take into account the costs and, above all, the consequences. But she will not use her money, as much as that of her unsuspecting husband …

Iana is a Russian blogger. At an evening at the disco she meets her compatriot Giorgi, remaining strongly attracted to him. He will discover that he is the lover of Caterina Mentana, a powerful Italian pharmaceutical entrepreneur. Iana, however, does not intend to stop: to conquer the man she is willing to open a battle against Catherine. Each with their own “weapons” and both on their own pitch, this unconventional challenge will see only one of them prevail …

2016 film directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman

The film, which was released in Italian cinemas in 2017, is based on the novel of the same name by Jeanne Ryan published in 2012 and which somehow anticipated the worrying phenomenon of the Blue Whale. The film sees the protagonist Emma Roberts, the granddaughter of Julia Roberts, try their hand at an online game in which those who participate are called to carry out challenges, real missions that are gradually more and more dangerous and extreme, which put the their own lives. A thriller more relevant than ever, capable of combining entertainment with reflections and thrills.