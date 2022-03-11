The alternate but powerful line-up that Juan Reynoso could command in the Clásico

Between casualties and breaks, Cruz Azul would not send his best men against Pumas, but Juan Reynoso could alternate with a powerful lineup that competes in the Clásico.

John Reynoso already made it clear: The priority for Cruz Azul, Given the heavy workload, it is the Concacaf Champions League, so for the matches of the Closing Tournament 2022the celestial strategist warned that he will have to ‘shade’ his lineups. It is so against Cougars is expected to play again 11 alternate.

Machine will face this Saturday in the Day 10 of the MX League one of his most complicated games, however, he will have to do it without three of his footballers due to injuryand others for rest, with the aim of having their top men at 100% physically for next Wednesday’s game, against Montreal in the Concachampions.

Blue Cross vs. Pumas: The casualties for the Classic

Although he would recover two of his men who were not there last day, with the return of Ignatius Rivero and the possible addition of Alexander Mayorga, Blue Cross would arrive at the big date at the Azteca Stadium against Pumas with at least three casualties in their squadone of them confirmed, that of Julio Cesar Dominguezand the other two waiting for what you decide John Reynoso, however, it is expected that they will not play this Saturday either, pointing the goals to next Wednesday’s game in Concachampions: Christian Tabo and Romulo Otero.

Blue Cross vs. Pumas: The lineup that Juan Reynoso could send

This way, Blue Cross I would send against Pumas a lineup similar to the one he sent against Pueblagiving priority to the party of Concachampionsso again it would be Sebastian Jurado who defends the goal, accompanied in defense by Luis Abram and Juan Escobar as the center backs, because Pablo Aguilar played the 90 minutes last Wednesday in the first leg of the quarterfinals; Jose ‘Shaggy’ Martinez would repeat on the right side and between Adrian Aldrete and Alejandro Mayorga they would fight for the position on the left.

The message last Wednesday was clear, because Juan Reynoso served in the second half to the players who are most likely to start tomorrow: Carlos Rodriguez, Erik Lira and Angel Romero in the midfield, where the great doubt would point to the right wing, where he could put Rodrigo Huesca or give a new vote of confidence to Luis Angel ‘Quick’ Mendoza.

Finally, up front I could repeat with Santiago Gimenezsince he also came off the bench in Wednesday’s game, however, he could also return with Bryan Angleor in the best of cases bet on Ivan Moraleswho has not yet been able to be a starter in the Closure 2022 with Machineand it would be the ideal time to start the Chilean attacker.

