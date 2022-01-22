the alternate ending to Desmond’s story

Within the complex chronology of the Assassin’s Creed series, the remote past and an alternative present see a centuries-old confrontation between Templars and Assassins take place.

Within the latter, there are characters who have been able to carve out a particularly important role, such as the young man Desmond Miles. First protagonist of the narrative line involving the present, the boy explores the lives of his distant ancestors, allowing players to take on the role of Altair and of Ezio Auditore. However, the success achieved by the Florentine Assassin seems to have been responsible for a radical change in the fate of the Ubisoft character.

A doctoral thesis, signed by researcher Lars De Wildt, in fact, told an interesting background linked to Assassin’s Creed 3. In reporting the statements made by Patrice Désilets, co-creator of the series dedicated to the Brotherhood of Assassins, the scholar has revealed the originally planned ending for Desmond’s story arc. The young man, with the help of Lucy, in particular should have defeated theAbstergo leveraging both their own skills and the skills learned through experiences as Altair and Ezio Auditore. But not only.

Once they got the better of their opponents, Désilets revealed, the duo made up of Lucy and Desmond would have been able to activate a powerful spaceship. With the latter, the young people would sail into deep space, ready to become the founders of one new civilization, like a kind of modern day Adam and Eve! As is known, the story went differently, with the latest developments in the saga narrated by Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, but what do you think of this alternate ending? Would you have liked to see it in action on screen?