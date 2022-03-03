The alternative exercise for abs and core of steel

Leg day is often thought of as the worst of the weekly workouts. But the core follows closely. A strong, tight midsection will enhance your performance during all exercises, but planks, sit ups, and hollow holds don’t excite many athletes.

We are going to show you a different way of doing things. “This is a movement that requires a lot of body coordination,” explains MH Fitness Editor Andrew Tracey. “You have to activate and stabilize several muscles at once, while maintaining balance.” And, in addition, by doing it you will also get much stronger shoulders, arms and back muscles. The key is to keep the movements controlled, resisting the urge to loosen up and let your torso twist. “As soon as you let one link in the chain become passive, the whole effort falls apart. This exercise mostly requires tension,” says Tracey. What do you have space problems? You can always try taking one step to the left and one step to the right for the same effect,” Tracey suggests.

1- A VERY ANIMAL POSTURE

Get on all fours, with a dumbbell to your left. With your hands under your shoulders, press into the floor and lift your knees up, keeping your back straight.

2- STRAIGHT BACK

Without rounding your back, grab the dumbbell with your right hand. Maintain tension throughout your body and prevent your torso from twisting toward the dumbbell.

3- MOVE THE WEIGHT

Keeping your body tense, lift the dumbbell up and move it under you, placing it on the opposite side. Don’t let your torso twist and keep both knees an equal distance from the ground.

4- SIDE ADVANCE

Move one hand and opposite foot to the right, followed by the other hand and opposite foot, until the weight is on your left again. It travels 10 m and changes sides.

With this training you will get: more stable shoulders, abs of steel and a more coordinated body.

