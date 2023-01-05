The always-on screen of the iPhone 14 Pro uses an excessive amount of battery

In a video on YouTube, it is demonstrated how much battery percentage is lost by having the screen always on of the iPhone 14 Pro to the maximum.

The always-on screen of the iPhone 14 Pro comes with many functions.

One feature that was only present in Android for a long time was screen always on. This changed until Apple made it official on the iPhone 14 Pro. From its announcement to the present day, tests are still being carried out to see how much it has improved, since Apple has made this feature customizable in iOS 16.2. Nothing has changed, a video demonstrates that in certain conditions the battery can be drained by 20% for 24 hours.

Always-on screen of the iPhone 14 Pro, an absolute dilemma for the battery

This experience is very interesting, having the iPhone locked and at the same time having a small summary of the notifications or widgets activated. This is how it looked from its presentation. At the beginning, many users thought it was exaggerated since it was noticeable that Apple only decreased the brightness of the screen. at a minimum. It didn’t really comply with what the Android system and mobile manufacturers do.

Given the evidenced events, iOS 16.2 allows you to remove the wallpaper and notifications. You can only stay with the black screen showing the date and time. About PhoneBuff’s video in which they perform battery tests with the screen always on, It is shown that doing the above procedure only consumes 0.6% of the battery. With the wallpaper, 0.8% is consumed, but how come it consumes 20%?

Excessive consumption with the active screen

In this video you will be able to see the behavior of the iPhone in 3 situations, with wallpaper, without wallpaper and the screen off. If your iPhone has the screen always on active for a period of 24 hours, this is when excessive consumption becomes a reality (it is demonstrated at the end of the video).

Remember that if you have this mode activated, your screen will go dark in some cases:

iPhone face down

iphone in pocket

Sleep mode, low consumption and / or connected to CarPlay activated

Using the Continuity Camera

By not using the iPhone for a certain time

The iPhone moves away from an Apple Watch

One final curiosity about this video is that it is compared to a Galaxy S22 Ultra. In a 24-hour test, both mobiles end up with 84% charge. What does this mean? Always-on display technologyfor obviousness, you need to use a percentage of the battery of each device. The behaviors that the user has in daily use will determine if he spends excessively (or not).

In future updates, both iPhone and iOS, Apple will have the task of improving the battery performance of devices in which the always-on screen is present. We know Apple didn’t invent this feature but It is in its work of perfectionism to offer a better experience than competition.