When we talk about Alzheimer’s, we usually think of a frightening, frightening disease, but whose symptoms are not known precisely.

Alzheimer’s, also known as “the disease of the century”, is the most feared and widespread form of dementia of all. Suffice it to say that there are 55 million patients affected by dementia all over the world, and most of these are not aware that they suffer from it.





This topic is still partly unknown even to specialists. In fact, there is currently no preventive cure for Alzheimer’s.

Certainly, however, nutrition has a fundamental role in the state of health of the organism and the brain. In fact, we explained that not only salmon, but also these 6 fish are a mine of omega 3 and would help to counteract Alzheimer’s, dementia and high triglycerides.

In addition to taking care of our diet, however, what we can do is identify certain signs that could herald the problem. In fact, identifying these aspects could allow us to intervene accordingly.

We usually think that the first symptom of this problem is a lack of memory. In fact, there is another very clear aspect that would be a real wake-up call for this disease. Here’s what it is.

The Alzheimer’s spy would be found not only in memory loss but also in this often overlooked detail

Having mental confusion or forgetting things frequently is one of the main symptoms of Alzheimer’s. This aspect is known to practically everyone. What, however, not everyone knows is that the Alzheimer’s patient may also have speech problems.

The Veronesi Foundation website reports it, which underlines how people with this problem can forget even simple words, replacing them with unsuitable ones.

We are so focused on thinking that Alzheimer’s leads to memory problems that we underestimate the other signs. In fact, the Alzheimer’s spy would be found not only in memory loss but also in this often overlooked detail.

Beware of these other symptoms

In addition to these symptoms, the Alzheimer’s patient may experience sudden mood swings. One can swing from tranquility to deepest irascibility.

Lack of initiative can also be a sign of this problem. It can happen gradually, in fact, that the person loses the desire to undertake his activities.

Disorientation in space and time can also be added to these symptoms. In these cases, therefore, it could happen that the patient finds himself in a place without knowing how he got there, or that he loses knowledge of the territory.

Furthermore, remember that this aspect that many neglect would be fundamental to guarantee a long life to the brain.