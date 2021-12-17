Health

The Alzheimer’s spy would be found not only in memory loss but also in this often overlooked detail

Photo of James Reno James Reno5 hours ago
0 18 2 minutes read

When we talk about Alzheimer’s, we usually think of a frightening, frightening disease, but whose symptoms are not known precisely.

Alzheimer’s, also known as “the disease of the century”, is the most feared and widespread form of dementia of all. Suffice it to say that there are 55 million patients affected by dementia all over the world, and most of these are not aware that they suffer from it.


Aloe Vera Slim

This topic is still partly unknown even to specialists. In fact, there is currently no preventive cure for Alzheimer’s.

Certainly, however, nutrition has a fundamental role in the state of health of the organism and the brain. In fact, we explained that not only salmon, but also these 6 fish are a mine of omega 3 and would help to counteract Alzheimer’s, dementia and high triglycerides.

In addition to taking care of our diet, however, what we can do is identify certain signs that could herald the problem. In fact, identifying these aspects could allow us to intervene accordingly.

We usually think that the first symptom of this problem is a lack of memory. In fact, there is another very clear aspect that would be a real wake-up call for this disease. Here’s what it is.

The Alzheimer’s spy would be found not only in memory loss but also in this often overlooked detail

Having mental confusion or forgetting things frequently is one of the main symptoms of Alzheimer’s. This aspect is known to practically everyone. What, however, not everyone knows is that the Alzheimer’s patient may also have speech problems.

The Veronesi Foundation website reports it, which underlines how people with this problem can forget even simple words, replacing them with unsuitable ones.

We are so focused on thinking that Alzheimer’s leads to memory problems that we underestimate the other signs. In fact, the Alzheimer’s spy would be found not only in memory loss but also in this often overlooked detail.

Beware of these other symptoms

In addition to these symptoms, the Alzheimer’s patient may experience sudden mood swings. One can swing from tranquility to deepest irascibility.

Lack of initiative can also be a sign of this problem. It can happen gradually, in fact, that the person loses the desire to undertake his activities.

Disorientation in space and time can also be added to these symptoms. In these cases, therefore, it could happen that the patient finds himself in a place without knowing how he got there, or that he loses knowledge of the territory.

Furthermore, remember that this aspect that many neglect would be fundamental to guarantee a long life to the brain.

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and does not in any way substitute for medical advice and / or the opinion of a specialist. Furthermore, it does not constitute an element for formulating a diagnosis or for prescribing a treatment. For this reason it is recommended, in any case, to always seek the opinion of a doctor or a specialist and to read the warnings given. HERE”)

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno5 hours ago
0 18 2 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

AIDS killed a child every 5 minutes in 2020 – Specials

3 weeks ago

Not only chest and arm pain, but these silent symptoms could also be signs of a heart attack especially in young women

2 weeks ago

HIV, there is a second patient not being treated who no longer has a trace of the virus

November 16, 2021

pay attention to what you bring to the table

October 31, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button