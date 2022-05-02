The Amazfit GTS reaches its historical minimum with a price of 47 euros

Share

For this money there is nothing better and more complete.

The era of smart watches has entered a new phase to get the most complete at the lowest market price. Today the best seller can be yours Amazfit GTS for only 47 euros in AliExpress Plaza, with shipping from Spain and all European guarantees. You get the final price by applying a 5.84 euro discount coupon of the seller in purchases over 29 euros.

The Xiaomi and Amazfit watch catalog is one of the most complete today, and this Amazfit GTS is one of the most sold has accumulated since it was released in 2020. It is a complete clock that has not aged even having seen two more versions of the same GTS family appear.

Get the cheapest Amazfit GTS on the net

This is the cheapest Amazfit GTS you will find on the internet, I assure you. The official store and Amazon have it at 59.90 euros at its best price to date, but it is that the 47 euros of AliExpress Plaza are from another world. You take home a watch whose battery will give you about 14 days of autonomy with normal use, and 46 days with basic use. A pass within the reach of few watches today. The charging time is about 2 hours, so we do not have a fast charge, although to charge it once a month, it is the least important.

The Amazfit watch has a 1.65 inch Amoled screen high resolution (348 x 442 px), has the function always on to be able to see the time and date always without turning it on at all, and a protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 that protects it against fingerprints and scratches. The casing of this watch is made of aircraft-grade aluminum alloy and high-strength polymer material. Have IP68 certification to be able to get into the water without hesitation. It is suitable for swimming, rain, snorkeling, cold shower and splashing. Do not use it in diving at high depths as it could stop working.

It is a watch very customizable because you can change, every day if you want, its straps for other compatible 20 mm wide ones. You can also configure your spheres with the hundreds of options available. Through Amazift’s own app, Zepp, we can do tricks with the screen of our Amazfit GTS.

As for sensors available in this smartwatch, we have a reader of heart rate 24 hours, accelerometer 6 axis, compass, air pressure, ambient light and a biometric optical sensor that will monitor our data every day, in case there is any anomaly. We have 12 sports modes integrated that activate automatically when they detect certain movements.

