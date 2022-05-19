The amazing award of Óscar de la Hoya that added more dollars to his bank account

Óscar de la Hoya is a key reference in boxing with years of experience. His experience led him to win big prizes and achieve numerous victories. However, one of the coolest gifts from him added a few dollars to his bank account. Find out what we’re talking about below.



May 18, 2022 2:35 p.m.

Oscar de la hoyais one of the most recognized characters in the ring world that to this day continues to make history. A former boxer and promoter of the sport, who became the inspiration for many fans. A sport that has paid off, and has allowed many celebrities to have great luxuries. The Golden Boy is not the exception to the case.

Although we all know of his current Lamborghini and its luxurious Mercedes Benz resting in your garage. But, many will wonder if luxury cars have been something that has accompanied him throughout his life or not… And the reality is that yes, De la Hoya from his beginnings was a character who found himself involved among great figures of money and luxurious cars, many as a result of their victories. And a curious fact is that it was something that he used to frequent since his beginnings, in amateur boxing.

De la Hoya achieved more than 200 wins and only 6 losses in his amateur boxing stage. Something that allowed him to consecrate himself as the winner of the 1992 Barcelona Olympics winning the lightweight gold medal. From that moment, the nickname was given to him. What did they give you this time?

Chevy truck that Oscar de la Hoya won.

Definitely in boxing they don’t go around with laps or with small presents. Óscar de la Hoya after winning the Games took nothing more and nothing less than an exclusive Chevy Cheyenne Pickup. a car with an exclusive design to illustrate the boxer’s moment of victory. A Chevy from the 80s, a classic! Completely remodeled and with a bright burgundy color along with gold details that make it stand out.

Remodeled Chevrolet Cheyenne model.

A completely renovated car! And our beloved Óscar de la Hoya, behind the wheel of this beast since its inception in this sport. A vehicle that adds to our collection of classics and with that personalized touch that makes the difference in the market. Which leads us to wonder yes… Will it still be in your garage after so many years?