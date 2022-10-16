The amazing black dress that Jennifer Aniston has made fashionable

Fashion trends are constantly changing. However, the classic black dress is a garment that will never go out of style and will always be a hit when it comes to dressing for casual or slightly more elegant events. Jennifer Aniston is very aware of that, for that reason she has made a dress model fashionable that is very flattering for women of all agesbut especially for those over 50 who want to feel comfortable and elegant at the same time.

The iconic actress from ‘Friends’ opted for an updated version of the classic ‘little black dress’, the dress model that has saved the lives of more than one girl who can’t find what to wear at the last minute. Also, The best thing about this dress is that it is a vintage piece that was on TV more than 20 years ago. Thanks to a publication made by Chris McMillan, Aniston’s personal stylist, fans of the series were able to realize that the dress that Jennifer Aniston had chosen to attend a television program was the same as that worn by Monica Geller, a character played by Courteney Cox, in an episode of season 8 of ‘Friends’ titled ‘The one where Rachel is late’.



Jennifer Aniston

Immediately, fans of the actress related this dress to a confession she made in an interview for ‘People’ magazine‘. “I took a dress that Monica wore. I went into her wardrobe closet and pulled it out, and I still have it and use it to this day. It still suits me.” And clearly he was right, it really suits him! The designer and stylist Nacho Herdt commented the following in relation to this flattering lingerie dress: “Lingerie dresses stand out for being a light garment, made in fabrics such as satin or satin. Although we are very used to seeing them in full colors, Aniston opted for something new, and brings us a proposal with an abstract print in black and white. The advantage of this print is that it can be easily combined with other textures in the case of wearing a coat”.

This dress, in addition to its print, has several details that make it truly unique, but that can be used for both summer and autumn, since it can be combined with a leather jacket and boots. “This type of design is usually sexy and suggestive, without neglecting sophistication. It has a neckline, adorned with small lace lace, which make that area stand out. It also has lace details on the sleeves. In addition, the dress chosen by Jennifer Aniston, allows you to enhance the bust thanks to the empire cut, “said Herdt.

Thanks to its versatility, we have already seen that it can be used to attend an interview or to play a character on TV, This dress can be used both day and night due to its length up to the knee. “It would be ideal to wear this dress in family gatherings with jute sandals or for work events, combined with high-heeled sandals, a blazer, glasses and a good bag,” added the stylist.