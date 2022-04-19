The amazing IQ of Bill Gates

Bill Gates he is one of the smartest people in the world and he has shown it by creating a technological empire around the company microsoft and the operating system for Windows computers. He eventually became a very influential person on social issues through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The tycoon was born 66 years ago in Seattle, Washington, and from a young age he proved to be a genius and his parents gave him an elite education at the Lakeside private school. The institution already had a computer in 1968, which allowed him to get in touch with the machine and become interested in computing.

Their intelligence quotient 160, one of the highest levels, allowed him to have excellent business acumen. For this reason, in 1973 he entered Harvard University and although many believe that he studied a career related to computer science, the truth is that the tycoon enrolled in Law.

Source: Instagram @billgates.

As a college student, he founded microsoft Along with his friend Paul Allen and to pursue this dream he was forced to abandon his studies. Consequently, in 1976 he moved to Albuquerque to negotiate with the MITS company the transfer of 50% of the language for Basic computers.

Little by little, his empire grew and he was strongly influenced by Apple, founded by Steve Jobs in 1976. Bill Gates even offered him the services of microsoft and obtained an alliance that helped him bring to market Microsoft Windows to compete directly with the Mac.

Related news

According to Forbes magazine, Bill Gates He is one of the richest people in the world. He has a strong interest in philanthropy and charity. Together with his ex-wife, Melinda Gates, he created the largest foundation in the world and became the couple that has donated the most money in the world.

Source: Instagram @billgates

Among some of its most prominent issues are promoting the prevention of AIDS in India, the fight against tuberculosis, malaria and AIDS. Also, in 2010, Bill Gates and investor Warren Buffett, created “The Giving Pledge” campaign to get the richest men in the United States to donate at least 50% of their fortune in life or as an inheritance.

Bill Gates stepped down as CEO of microsoft in the 2000s, but continues to be one of its representatives and one of the largest shareholders. A few months ago, the announcement of his divorce with Melinda caused a stir, but both assure that they will continue to work together in the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

What do you think of Bill Gates and all the charitable deeds he has done?