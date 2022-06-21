Entertainment

The amazing level of education of Roberto Gómez Bolaños, creator of El Chavo Del 8, you would never imagine

Roberto Gómez Bolaños, renowned creator of “The Chavo of 8“, he inherited from his father the love for art, especially for painting, then he did boxing to earn a few pesos and be able to survive. However, the only thing that fed him was his ability to adapt and reinvent himself and his sense of humor, to the point that he ended up becoming an icon of Mexican comedy exported to the entire world.

Chespirito either Roberto Gomez Bolanos He was a Mexican actor, comedian, playwright, writer, screenwriter, composer, director and television producer. He is widely considered one of the icons of Spanish-speaking humor and entertainment and one of the best comedians of all time, largely due to his most recognized creations, “El Chapulín Colorado” and “El Chavo del 8”. “. He is also one of the most loved and respected comedians in Latin America.

