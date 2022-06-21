The amazing level of education of Roberto Gómez Bolaños, creator of El Chavo Del 8, you would never imagine

Roberto Gómez Bolaños, renowned creator of “The Chavo of 8“, he inherited from his father the love for art, especially for painting, then he did boxing to earn a few pesos and be able to survive. However, the only thing that fed him was his ability to adapt and reinvent himself and his sense of humor, to the point that he ended up becoming an icon of Mexican comedy exported to the entire world.

Chespirito either Roberto Gomez Bolanos He was a Mexican actor, comedian, playwright, writer, screenwriter, composer, director and television producer. He is widely considered one of the icons of Spanish-speaking humor and entertainment and one of the best comedians of all time, largely due to his most recognized creations, “El Chapulín Colorado” and “El Chavo del 8”. “. He is also one of the most loved and respected comedians in Latin America.

In addition to being his stage name, Chespiritowas a Mexican comedy television program created by Roberto Gomez Bolanos and produced by Televisa, where various characters interact in the form of sketches with their various creations. The program had two periods: The first from 1970 to 1973 giving way to independent series such as The Chavo of 8 and El Chapulín Colorado and the second, from January 28, 1980 to September 25, 1995.

Over the years, the program The Chavo of 8 showed in skits and full episodes, to The kid, El Chapulín Colorado, Doctor Chapatín, Los Caquitos, Los Chifladitos, La Chicharra, Los supergenios de la Mesa Cuadrada, El Ciudadano Gómez, the parodies of Chaplin, El Gordo y el Flaco and Chespirito, the character that gives the program its name.

Roberto Gomez Bolanos studied mechanical engineering at the Autonomous University of Mexico, but never graduated. The most he did with his career was work in a construction company in an occupation that he himself described as tedious, so when the creator of “The Chavo of 8” saw an ad in the newspaper to work in an advertising company did not think long before showing up for work.

Image: Twitter

Roberto Gomez Bolanos He was 22 years old and began to write scripts for radio and movies, he even began to venture as an actor in small roles. This was in the 1950s, it was a prolific stage as a writer for Chespiritowas a great stage for little Shakespeare, who was already beginning to give life to The guy from 8.