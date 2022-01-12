The Amazing Spider-Man 2 a disaster? The 5 reasons for the flop

Despite the fans’ affection for Andrew Garfield in the role of Peter Parker / Spider-Man, there is no doubt that the two The Amazing Spider-Man in which the actor participated did not have an easy life. And if the first film still managed to be appreciated, the sequel The Power of Electro has been called a disaster on several occasions.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The Power of Electro is directed by Marc Webb, who returns to direct the franchise after the first film.

Andrew Garfield returns to don the Spider-Man costume, flanked by Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy and Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx as villain, Electro. On our site is available the meeting with the cast of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, on the occasion of the release of the film.

In the film Peter Parker continues in search for his parents’ past but soon he will have to face a new enemy: Electro. But that’s not all, as the return of his former friend Harry Osborn (Dane DeHaan) will also give him a hard time and allow him to understand that Oscorp is somehow behind almost all the threats.

